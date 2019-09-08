Maryland football ranked No. 21 in AP Top 25, its first national ranking since 2013

The highest-scoring offense in the country is now in the Top 25.
Maryland, which followed a 79-0 victory over Howard in the season opener with a 63-20 win over No. 21 Syracuse on Saturday in College, replaced the Orange in that spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.
The Terps were also voted No. 25 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.
It marks the first time Maryland has been voted in the Top 25 since 2013, when the Terps, then in the Atlantic Coast Conference, started 4-0. That ranking lasted just a week since Maryland’s next game was at No. 8 Florida State, which won easily, 63-0.
It is also the highest the Terps have been ranked since they were as high as No. 21 in Week 12 in the 2006 season.
Maryland is one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in the AP poll. Ohio State is No. 6; Michigan dropped to No. 10 after beating Army in double overtime; Penn State is No. 13; Wisconsin is No. 14; Michigan State is No. 18; and Iowa is No. 19.
The Terps take on Temple on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. After a bye week, Maryland will host the Nittany Lions in its Big Ten season opener.