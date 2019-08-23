Maryland’s 11 most important players heading into the 2019 football season

While he didn’t play much on defense in his two active seasons at Clemson, Smith was productive in the snaps he did get. The move from inside linebacker, where he played for the Tigers, to more of an outside linebacker should help the 6-2, 251-pound junior improve his stat line, particularly in sacks. If he and fellow transfer Jones can generate the kind of consistent pass rush that was missing ever since Jesse Aniebonam suffered a season-ending ankle injury two years ago in the opener. If that happens, it could take some pressure off what is a relatively untested defensive line.