Terrance Davis, who as a fifth-year senior would have been the Maryland football team’s most experienced offensive lineman next season, has put his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
Davis, a starter at right guard when healthy during most of his four years in College Park, became the latest Terp to put his name into the portal since the end of coach Mike Locksley’s first season.
The 6-foot-3, 317-pound Davis played in just four games last season after spraining his knee in a 20-17 loss at Temple in the third week of a 3-9 season for the Terps.
Davis established himself quickly, playing in all 13 games as a true freshman and starting the last four, helping the Terps rush for at least 2,500 yards for the first time since 2003 and often being the lead blocker for then sophomore Ty Johnson, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and fellow freshman Lorenzo Harrison III, who if not for a late-season injury, would have broken LaMont Jordan’s freshman rushing record.
After starting all 12 games at right guard at a sophomore, Davis started eight games as a junior, but missed four with an injury. Still, he helped then redshirt freshman Anthony McFarland Jr. break Jordan’s record with 1,034 yards. But after the team’s 2-0 start last season, Davis’ knee injury in the first half against Temple — and McFarland’s sprained ankle also sustained in that game — led to the Terps struggling offensively.
Locksley announced toward the end of the season that he planned to use a redshirt on Davis because he didn’t play in more than four games, the line of demarcation in college football for a player to save a year’s eligibility. Locksley did the same with wide receiver D.J. Turner, who was suspended a few days after the Temple game following his arrest for driving while intoxicated.
Unless Davis doesn’t get a more enticing offer and takes his name out of the transfer portal — which both quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome and cornerback Marcus Lewis did — he will likely use his last year of eligibility and play as a graduate transfer elsewhere. As of mid-December, there were 14 Maryland players who had put their name in the NCAA transfer portal.
If Davis opts to go the transfer route, the Terps will go into the 2020 season with only one experienced lineman in redshirt junior Marcus Minor along with redshirt sophomores Jaylen Duncan, Austin Fontaine, Spencer Anderson and Evan Gregory. Maryland also signed five offensive linemen during the early signing period, including three-star prospect Ja’Khi Green (St. Frances).