Maryland coach Mike Locksley said at his weekly news conference Tuesday that senior offensive guard Terrance Davis, who has played in just four games because of a knee sprain suffered in a Sept. 14 loss at Temple, could sit out the remainder of the season to regain a year of eligibility.
Davis suffered a sprain to the medial collateral ligament and sat out the next four games before returning for the game at Minnesota two weeks ago. He then reinjured the knee in practice last week and didn’t play in Saturday’s 38-7 loss at home to then-No. 14 Michigan.
If Davis sits out the remaining three games — starting with this week’s game at No. 3 Ohio State — he would be able to get another year of eligibility. Davis has been a mainstay on the right side of the offensive line since his freshman year, when he started the last nine games.
After starting all 12 games as a sophomore in a year which the Terps averaged better than 160 yards rushing for a third straight season, Davis missed four games and didn’t start in two others last season because of an ankle injury. Davis sat out a large chunk of spring practice due to an injury.
Davis was not listed on the team’s two-deep Tuesday and is not expected to play against the Buckeyes Saturday.
“Terrance came back from an MCL sprain and he really battled to play,” Locksley said. “He played in the Minnesota game and he tweaked it last week. We’re at this point with Terrance where if he’s not able to be 100 percent for us, because he’s only played in four games for us, there is a chance we could use the redshirt year for him this year, which would allow him to come back.”
Locksley said a final decision has not been reached.
“Obviously it’s based on his health and where he is [about playing another year on the college level],” Locksley said. “When he went out for the Minnesota game, I thought he played well and it was great to have the experience back. We’re evaluating him on a day-to-day basis.”
Redshirt freshman Austin Fontaine, who switched from the defensive line to the offensive line in the spring, started at right guard against Michigan and was listed along with redshirt senior Ellis McKennie (McDonogh) as a possible starter against Ohio State. It will depend on whether or not McKennie starts at center, where he has started the last two games.