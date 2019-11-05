“Terrance came back from an MCL sprain and he really battled to play,” Locksley said. “He played in the Minnesota game and he tweaked it last week. We’re at this point with Terrance where if he’s not able to be 100 percent for us, because he’s only played in four games for us, there is a chance we could use the redshirt year for him this year, which would allow him to come back.”