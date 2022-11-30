Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa named Second Team All-Big Ten Conference, a first for a Terps quarterback

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa continued to pad his resume on Wednesday as he was named Second Team All-Big Ten Conference by the league’s coaches.

Tagovailoa is the first Terps quarterback to receive the honor. The redshirt junior was among three Big Ten quarterbacks to be named to the second team, joining Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. Ohio State quarterback and Heisman favorite CJ Stroud, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, was named to the first team.

Tagovailoa made a strong closing argument for All-Big Ten honors with his performance in a 37-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday. The Hawaii native and Alabama transfer threw for 342 yards and recorded his 50th career touchdown pass, the most in program history.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, right, was among three Big Ten quarterbacks to be named to the second team, joining Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. (Nick Wass/AP)

In Tagovailoa’s third season as a starter, he reset Maryland’s record books. He has thrown for 2,787 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions this season despite battling a sprained MCL, which forced him to miss the Terps’ game against Northwestern, throughout the second half of the year. He ranks second in the Big Ten in completions (243) and completion percentage (68.6) and has passed for more than 300 yards in four games. Maryland is bowl-eligible, and it is expected to find out Sunday which game it will play in.

Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins star quarterback, Tua, is Maryland’s all-time leader in career passing yards (7,658), total offensive yards (7,843) and 300-yard passing games (12).

Tagovailoa was one of several Maryland players to receive All-Big Ten honors. Senior kicker Chad Ryland was named to the second team on Tuesday after making 16 of 20 field-goal attempts, including three 50-yarders, which is the second-most in the country, in his first season in College Park.

Eleven other Maryland players were honorably mentioned, including senior left tackle Jaelyn Duncan, junior wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby, freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham, senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett and junior safety Beau Brade.

This story might be updated.