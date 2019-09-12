Maryland receives record number of student ticket requests for Sept. 27 football game against Penn State

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said Thursday that more than 14,000 students have requested tickets for the Sept. 27 football game against Penn State in College Park, the most in school history.
Because there are only around 10,000 available seats in the student section at Maryland Stadium, a lottery system will be used to determine who gets the tickets.
An athletic department spokesman said that temporary bleachers that should seat a little more than 1,000 students will also be put up behind the regular student section.
“We’re excited to have the students. We’re excited that they want to be a part of this and really help us continue to build the program,” Evans said.
It will likely be the first time that the teams play when both are nationally ranked since 1985, when No. 7 Maryland lost to No. 19 Penn State, 20-18, at Byrd Stadium. On Saturday, the No. 21 Terps face Temple in Philadelphia, while the No. 13 Nittany Lions host Pittsburgh.