Maryland football to begin spring practice March 23, hold Red-White game on April 24

Maryland football will begin spring practice on March 23, the school announced Monday, and hold 15 practices over the next month, culminating with its annual Red-White spring game on April 24.
Last year’s spring practice was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so this will mark a crucial period of development for the program under Mike Locksley, who enters his third season as head coach. The Terps, who finished 2-3 in the pandemic-shorted 2020 season, had significant turnover on the coaching staff in the offseason, including the hiring of a new offensive coordinator (Dan Enos) and defensive coordinator (Brian Stewart).
Along with returning players, eight early enrollees from Maryland’s 2021 signing class, including five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis, are expected to participate in spring practice.