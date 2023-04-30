Three takeaways from Maryland football’s Red-White spring game

COLLEGE PARK — The college football season is more than four months away, which might be a blessing for Maryland.

Saturday’s spring football game ended with the Red team composed of the first-team offense and second-team defense edging the White team consisting of the first-team defense and second-team offense, 20-19, at SECU Stadium. But the Terps held their collective breath over a pair of injuries to senior cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Ja’Quan Sheppard.

Sheppard, a Cincinnati transfer who racked up 50 tackles (33 solo), 4 1/2 tackles for loss and one sack in 12 games last fall en route to being named an All-American Athletic Conference first-team choice, tried to tackle junior wide receiver Kaden Prather in the second quarter and laid on the turf for several minutes. The team’s medical staff drove a cart onto the field, but Sheppard got up on his own power before being carted off.

Sheppard returned to the game, but did not play. That was an encouraging sign, coach Mike Locksley said.

“We kept him out for precautionary measures, which was good to see,” he said. “I was a little worried there early to get over there and see him down. But I think he’ll be OK.”

In the third quarter, Still and Prather appeared to get tangled up on a play. Still — who compiled 45 tackles (35 solo), four tackles for loss and one interception in 12 games, including 10 starts — bounced up and ran to the team’s medical tent, but Locksley did not have much of an update on his status.

“With Tarheeb, we’re still waiting for an evaluation to get done,” he said. “Haven’t had a chance to speak to our athletic training staff just yet, but hopefully, it’s not too serious.”

Here are three takeaways from the rest of the spring game.

The wide receivers room might not be as bare as initially thought.

Graduate student Jeshaun Jones, who led the offense in receiving yards (557), receptions (44) and touchdown catches (four), is the known commodity among the receivers. But filling the void created by the departures of Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett and Jacob Copeland for the NFL loomed as a pressing matter.

It’s early, but Tyrese Chambers and Prather showed flashes of being able to complement Jones.

Chambers, a Baltimore resident and Poly graduate who transferred from Florida International, caught four passes for 37 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown strike from redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in the second quarter and a 13-yard score from redshirt freshman quarterback Cameron Edge in the third.

Chambers, who was voted by media as the spring game’s Most Valuable Player, said his role is clear.

“Be a playmaker,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of playmakers on this team. When your number is called, you’ve got to make it happen. That’s what I’m here for.”

Prather, a West Virginia transfer, caught four passes for 54 yards. While it remains to be seen if Chambers and Prather can alleviate some of the pressure awaiting Jones, Locksley is optimistic about their potential.

“They’re both still in that learning mode, the tempo in which we play and being able to get lined up cleanly,” he said. “But in a testament to them today, Tyrese made a couple plays, some big catches there for us. And Kaden also made a few plays down the field for us, which shows to me the type of players they have the potential to be. We’ve got to continue to get the timing down with Taulia and those guys.

“Losing the production that we lost in Dontay Demus and Rakim Jarrett and Jacob Copeland, I was glad to see the way these guys kind of came in and assimilated to help us continue to build our trajectory in the right direction offensively.”

Early returns from the defensive line seem promising.

The media didn’t get an opportunity to interview defensive line coach and defensive coordinator Brian Williams, but it’s easy to imagine there were moments when a smile crossed his face.

Of the unit’s seven sacks, five came from defensive linemen. Redshirt junior Quashon Fuller, a Florida State transfer, totaled three and junior Tommy Akingbesote and senior Christian Teague, a Morgan State transfer, each finished with one.

Those outings could be key for defensive line that lost a pair of starters in tackles Ami Finau and Mosiah Nasili-Kite and a key reserve in Greg China-Rose. And as the defense continues to rebuild a cornerbacks group that saw Deonte Banks and Jakorian Bennett selected by the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively, in the NFL draft, the linemen understand their ability to generate an effective pass rush will help the secondary find its footing.

“I feel like up front, we’ll be better at giving our back end a break,” said Teague, who added three more tackles. “Coach has put an emphasis on the pass rush this spring. So we’re going to try to do that well.”

Akingbesote, who finished with four tackles and one sack en route to being named by media as the game’s most valuable lineman, is one player Locksley is counting on.

“It’s time for a guy like Tommy to play, and we’ve challenged him all spring to step up,” he said. “He’s going into Year 3 in this program, and it’s time for him to become one of the leaders there, and I’ve been happy with the way he’s progressed.

“A guy that has really done a great job is [junior] Taizse Johnson. I’ve been really pleased with Taizse in terms of his development, his maturity, his leadership, and I’m hoping he can continue to do those things throughout the summer.

“Quashon is one of the more improved guys. A year ago, he played some limited reps for us, but this spring has been disruptive and doing the things that we thought he would be capable of doing.”

The offensive line remains a work in progress.

The flipside of the sacks the defense collected is that the offensive line struggled at times to close those rushing lanes.

Then again, a unit that lost four starters in left tackle Jaleyn Duncan, left guard Mason Lunsford, center Jahari Branch and right guard Spencer Anderson is going to endure some growing pains. And redshirt junior Delmar Glaze, who started 12 games at right tackle, has made the switch to left tackle.

The first offensive line consisted of redshirt senior Amelio Moran at left guard, senior Aric Harris at center, senior Corey Bullock at right guard and senior Gottlieb Ayedze at right tackle. Bullock, a North Carolina Central transfer, and Ayedze, a Frostburg State transfer, are trying to absorb the playbook, but Tagovailoa offered a positive report of his blockers.

“Our O-line is just looking to get better,” said Tagovailoa, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown and was sacked three times. “It’s new people. So they’re trying to get used to it and get more comfortable in our offense. So I think they’re looking really good.”

Locksley sounded calm about any hiccups.

“We lost three starters that have been starters here three or four years. That’s a lot of production, a lot of games,” he said. “So to be able to find additions like those guys as well as [LSU transfer and freshman Marcus] Dumervil who has come in, they’ve all kind of picked up where those guys left off.

“This summer is going to be huge for us. We’re still in the process — as this portal window closes — of trying to maybe add a couple bodies to hopefully give us what we need to be able to start preparation. But I like the way the O-line is shaping up. [Offensive line] coach [Brian] Braswell and [Louis] Swaba, they’ve done a really good job with the group of getting the new guys caught up to speed, but still some work to do.”

Season opener

Towson at Maryland

Sept. 2, TBA