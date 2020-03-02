The Maryland football team will hold its annual Red-White spring game Saturday, April 25, the team announced Monday.
The team will begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, culminating with the intrasquad game taking place at noon at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The game will take place on Maryland Day for the second straight year and will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.
The Terps are coming off their first season under coach Mike Locksley, finishing 3-9 and 1-8 in the Big Ten after a 2-0 start.