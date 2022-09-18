Maryland football rallies in fourth quarter to beat SMU, 34-27, move to 3-0

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) looks to pass against SMU in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

COLLEGE PARK — Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and running back Roman Hemby, Maryland football was able to weather the storm of costly penalties and mistakes to beat SMU, 34-27, at Capital One Field on Saturday night.

Tagovailoa, a redshirt junior, finished 17-for-23 with 214 yards and two touchdowns, helping Maryland move to 3-0 for the second straight season under coach Mike Locksley.

Both sides of the ball delivered in a pivotal fourth quarter to lead the Terps to victory. After sophomore safety Dante Trader Jr. picked off SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai with 12:19 remaining, Tagovailoa threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to redshirt sophomore tight end Corey Dyches to give Maryland a 34-27 lead with 7:30 to go.

Dyches also made the critical catch that kept Maryland’s game-winning drive alive. Facing fourth-and-9 at the SMU 45-yard line, Tagovailoa found Dyches over the middle, and the tight end fought through a tackle to pick up the first down. After five straight carries by Hemby moved the Terps to the Mustangs’ 5, Tagovailoa faked a handoff, rolled left and flipped a short pass to Dyches, who corralled it with one hand and dove into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

The Mustangs had two more chances to tie the game, but both drives ended with an incomplete pass. After Dyches’ go-ahead score, Mordecai moved the Mustangs to the Maryland 12 with 4:10 to go. Two short runs and an incomplete pass forced a fourth-and-7 from the Terps’ 9, and Mordecai’s pass to the middle of the end zone for Rashee Rice was broken up, giving Maryland the ball back with 2:35 to play.

However, a quick three-and-out by the Maryland offense led to a 46-yard punt by senior Colton Spangler, giving SMU one last chance. But after taking over at their own 39 with 1:19 to play, the Mustangs failed to pick up a first down, as Mordecai’s pass to Rice on fourth-and-1 fell incomplete with 49 seconds left.

Hemby, a redshirt freshman from John Carroll, once again played a key role for the Terps’ offense, rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and catching four passes for 62 yards. Still, the Mustangs outgained the Terps 518-439, largely thanks to Mordecai, who went 29-for-54 with 369 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Rice added 193 yards on 11 catches.

Flags were thrown all over the field on Saturday evening, as Maryland was penalized 15 times for 141 yards. The Terps’ first drive of the third quarter, in which they were penalized four times, was perhaps the most frustrating of the night. Tagovailoa’s 6-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior Jeshaun Jones with 12:14 to go was nullified by a holding penalty, and an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Jones backed the Terps up to the 31-yard line. Tagovailoa scrambled for 8 yards on third-and-goal, but Maryland was forced to settle for a 41-yard field goal by senior kicker Chad Ryland that tied the game at 20.

Midway through the third quarter, Mordecai made Maryland pay for its mistakes when he threw his third touchdown pass of the night, a 7-yard completion to Moochie Dixon, to give SMU a 27-20 advantage with 6:42 left.

Surprisingly, both offenses struggled to score in the first quarter. Tagovailoa only completed three passes for 27 yards, while Hemby’s 50-yard run, which set up a 36-yard field goal by Ryland, was the only highlight for the Terps. Mordecai tested Maryland’s secondary early, going 8-for-16 for 116 yards. However, Maryland made a pair of stops on third down, forcing the Mustangs to settle for 27- and 43-yard field goals to take a 6-3 lead.

It didn’t take long, though, for SMU’s offense to find its rhythm in the second quarter. On the Mustangs’ first play, Mordecai launched a 51-yard touchdown pass to RJ Maryland to give SMU a 13-3 lead. The Terps followed with an 11-play, 65-yard scoring drive that ended with running back Antwain Littleton II leaping into the end zone for a 1-yard score that cut the deficit to 13-10 with under six minutes remaining in the first half.

After Maryland safety Beau Brade’s interception with 4:46 to go, Tagovailoa threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rakim Jarrett for a 17-13 advantage. The Mustangs quickly responded, as Mordecai threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to receiver Austin Upshaw to take a 20-17 lead with 2:42 to play before the half.

The Terps totaled 232 yards in the first half but gave up 336. Maryland was penalized five times in the half, all coming in crucial situations. The Terps’ offensive line picked up three false starts, all on third or fourth down, while Jones was called for a blindside block that negated Tagovailoa’s 13-yard scramble late in the second quarter.

NOTE: Maryland junior cornerback Tarheeb Still played Saturday after missing last week’s win over Charlotte due to a cut finger. Locksley said Tuesday that Still had surgery to repair a tendon in his finger after a “freak accident” in the locker room and would not play. Still was not listed on the team’s depth chart before the game.

