Sean Savoy, a junior wide receiver who transferred to Maryland from Virginia Tech earlier this year, is no longer a part of the Terps football team but will continue to attend classes in College Park, first-year coach Mike Locksley said during his weekly news conference Tuesday.
Savoy, who had become a starter earlier this season at slot receiver, had not played since the Michigan game Nov. 2 and had left the team the following week. There was no reason given for Savoy’s departure.
In transferring from Virginia Tech, Savoy, a Washington native, was given a hardship waiver to play immediately by the NCAA because his mother was suffering from a rare disease. She died in January. When Savoy was playing for the Hokies in 2017, his brother was shot to death in Washington.
Initially recruited to play cornerback for the Terps after playing wide receiver in Blacksburg, Savoy eventually moved back to offense after Maryland lost its leading returning receiver, sophomore Jeshaun Jones, to a torn ACL early in preseason camp.
Though Savoy had played with graduate transfer quarterback Josh Jackson for two seasons at Virginia Tech, they never seemed to develop the chemistry they had when both were freshmen in 2017.
That year, Savoy caught 39 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 23 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns. As a sophomore, Savoy caught 18 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. This season, he caught just six passes for 56 yards.
Savoy becomes the first player who started a game to leave the team under Locksley. Two others, senior wide receiver DJ Turner and junior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, remain with the team after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired, respectively, among other offenses.