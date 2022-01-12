Maryland football revises 2022 Big Ten schedule

The Terps’ conference slate will start with a road matchup at Michigan on Sept. 24, and then they will face Michigan State on Oct. 8 after previously being scheduled to play Purdue that day. Maryland will instead play the Boilermakers on Oct. 1. Its road game against Indiana has been switched from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15. After playing the Hoosiers, the Terps will return home to play Northwestern on Oct. 22.