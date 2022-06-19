3-star St. Frances wide receiver Ryan Manning commits to Maryland

St. Frances wide receiver Ryan Manning committed to Maryland football on Saturday night, becoming the fourth member of the Terps’ 2023 recruiting class.

Manning, a three-star recruit, picked Maryland over Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Penn State, all of whom were in his top five list. The 5-foot-11 wideout also fielded offers from Kansas, Duke, Coastal Carolina, Boston College and others.

Manning is ranked the 13th-best player in Maryland and the 110th wide receiver in the nation, according to 247Sports. He will be joining a recruiting class that consists of quarterback Robert Long, wide receiver Nasir Addison and McDonogh offensive lineman Tamarus Walker, who committed on Monday.

This season, Maryland is expected to have one of the best wide receiver groups in the Big Ten Conference. Senior receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones are returning from season-ending injuries, while Rakim Jarrett is entering his junior year after totaling 829 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. The Terps also added Florida transfer Jacob Copeland as well as four-star wideout Shaleak Knotts.

Receivers Marcus Fleming and Tai Felton also have potential to make an impact for the Terps in 2022.