Taulia Tagovailoa sets Big Ten passing mark as Maryland football beats Rutgers, 42-24, in regular-season finale

Taulia Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes, ran for a score and set the Big Ten Conference record for career passing yards in leading Maryland to a 42-24 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. (Corey Sipkin/AP)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Taulia Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes, ran for a score and set the Big Ten Conference record for career passing yards in leading Maryland to a 42-24 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

Tagovailoa hit 24 of 31 passes for 361 yards as the bowl-eligible Terps (7-5, 4-5) scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and never looked back in handing Rutgers (6-6, 3-6) its fourth straight loss. They have beaten the Scarlet Knights three straight times and five of six games.

Tagovailoa came into the game needing 268 passing yards to overtake Purdue’s Curtis Painter for the conference career mark (11,163) and he had the record by halftime. He finished with 11,256 yards, hitting 10 receivers in the game.

The younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had touchdown passes of 34 yards to Tai Felton, 17 to Roman Hemby and 44 to Corey Dyches to go along with a 6-yard scoring run in helping Maryland take a 28-3 lead. The drives covered 75, 55, 75 and 44 yards and needed 15 plays and less than six minutes.

Maryland tight end Corey Dyches (2) catches a pass and runs in for a touchdown in the first half against Rutgers on Saturday. (Corey Sipkin/AP)

Gavin Wimsatt scored on two sneaks and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior Aaron Young on a day the Scarlet Knights honored 24 outgoing players. Wimsatt’s first sneak was set up by an interception by Max Melton, the only blemish on the day for Tagovailoa.

Kyle Monangai became the eighth player in Rutgers history and the first since Jawan Jamison in 2012 to have a 1,000-yard rushing season. He finished with 118 yards and now has 1,099 with a bowl game next month.

Jai Patel also kicked a 50-yard field goal for Rutgers, which would need to win a bowl game for its first winning season since 2014. Terps backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. scored on two 1-yard runs for Maryland’s second-half touchdowns, the last coming with 1:24 to play.

Tagovailoa has thrown multiple touchdown passes in a game 24 times in his career, the most of any active player in the conference. He now has 76 career touchdown passes and 15 games of at least 300 passing yards. Hemby finished with 113 yards on 15 carries.

Felton finished with five catches for 140 yards for Maryland, which has won seven games in each of its past three seasons.

This story will be updated.