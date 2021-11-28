3 takeaways from Maryland’s bowl-clinching 40-16 victory over Rutgers

Maryland football defeated Rutgers, 40-16, on Saturday afternoon to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
From the Terps’ success on third down to the run game’s resurgence, here are three takeaways from Maryland’s win at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Maryland delivered on third down
Heading into Saturday, Rutgers had the fifth-best third-down defense in the nation. Meanwhile, Maryland executed 35.8% of its third downs this season, ranking 95th in the country.
The Terps flipped the script in the win over the Scarlet Knights, going 9-for-15 on third downs. Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa made big plays with his arm on third down, which kept the Terps on the field while setting up scoring opportunities.
The Terps had 19 plays that resulted in 10 or more yards. Seven of those big plays came on third down.
One of the biggest third-down conversions happened midway through the second quarter. The Terps were facing a third-and-20 with 7:11 on the clock when Tagovailoa, the brother of former Alabama star and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, threw a 26-yard pass down the middle to sophomore receiver Rakim Jarrett.
Two plays later, Tagovailoa ran 10 yards for a touchdown to give the Terps a 20-2 lead with four minutes remaining in the first half.
Maryland had its best rushing performance this year
Terps senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis played as if his life depended on it. After being inconsistent throughout the season, Davis came through when it mattered most, rushing for a career-high 152 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
The Terps as a whole had their best rushing performance this season, recording 263 yards on the ground. Freshman Colby McDonald ran for 99 yards on 15 carries while averaging 6.6 yards per attempt. McDonald recorded 167 yards in the last two games. Tagovailoa added 16 yards.
“For the first time we kind of played complimentary football where even though [Rutgers] scored, our offense came back and matched it, and we did it running the ball,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. “That was great to see us be able to establish Fleet-Davis and Colby McDonald today. We got to see personnel groupings that we hadn’t used all year. Our 12 personnel have two tight ends on the field. It gave us a great answer.”
Maryland will need to address special teams
With Maryland being bowl eligible, the Terps will have three to four weeks to prepare for whatever team they face. One of the biggest things the Terps need to address over the next few weeks is special teams.
Maryland has struggled mightily this season under first-year special teams coordinator Ron Zook. In the win over Rutgers, Maryland once again had too many mishaps on special teams. Scarlet Knights receiver Bo Melton had 100 kick return yards while averaging 25 yards on four attempts.
Melton had a 53-yard kick return in the third quarter, which led to a 5-play, 37-yard touchdown drive that cut the deficit to 26-16 with 6:18 remaining.
After Tagovailoa’s 38-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Brian Cobbs in the second quarter, the Terps’ extra point attempt was blocked, then recovered by Rutgers defensive back Kessawn Abraham, who ran 85 yards for a 2-point conversion that cut the Terps’ lead to 13-2.
“Our kicking game kind of took away momentum a couple of times in the game,” Locksley said. “The block extra point for two. A couple of returns where we scored, and they [gave] up big returns where our defense played with short fields. These extra practices allow us to develop our special teams and the young players that are involved to understand what we need to do to get accomplished.”