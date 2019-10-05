Maryland came to SHI Stadium on Saturday looking to get healthy emotionally against Rutgers after two straight defeats and hoping to not suffer any key injuries after going into the game without three starters on the offensive line.
The Terps were successful on the first part, beating the hapless Scarlet Knights, 48-7. Unfortunately for first-year coach Mike Locksley and his depth-challenged team, Maryland watched graduate transfer quarterback Josh Jackson leave the game with an ankle injury late in the first half.
The injury to Jackson came with Maryland (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) holding a 27-7 lead with less than a minute left before halftime. With the ball at his team’s 41-yard line, Jackson went back to pass and had his right leg sandwiched between two Rutgers defenders.
Jackson, who last season at Virginia Tech broke his left leg in the third game of the season, was down on the field for several minutes before behind helped off, with his leg immobile. He was carted to the locker room and returned to the sideline in the second half on crutches. Redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome replaced Jackson.
The injury to Jackson muted some of the celebration for a Maryland team coming off a 59-0 loss to No. 12 Penn State, its worst shutout loss in six years. Before he was injured, Jackson had seemingly regained some of the rhythm he had lost since leading the Terps to one-sided wins over Howard (79-0) and then-No. 21 Syracuse (63-20).
Jackson finished the afternoon 9-for-16 for 179 yards, connecting with sophomore wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. on an 80-yard touchdown on Maryland’s first play from scrimmage. He also had a 23-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis. Pigrome, who will likely start next week at Purdue, finished 13-for-18 for 111 yards.
Along with the touchdown pass to Demus, Maryland’s scoring drives did not last long.
The touchdown pass to Fleet-Davis was set up by his own 50-yard reception on the first play of the possession. It was followed by the first of three touchdowns by junior running back Javon Leake on a 42-yard run, which came on the first play of the drive. An interception return to the Rutgers 2 by redshirt sophomore linebacker Ayinde Eley set up a touchdown run on the next play by redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland Jr.
Leading 27-7 at halftime, Leake opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return, equaling a similar touchdown run by former Terps star Ty Johnson against Ohio State in 2017. McFarland then had 80-yard touchdown run, again on the first play of a possession. Leake also added a 12-yard touchdown run.
The victory gave Locksley as many head-coaching victories in his first full season at Maryland as he had entering this season. The loss was the 15th straight in Big Ten play for Rutgers (1-4, 0-3).
The Scarlet Knights went into the game six days after fourth-year coach Chris Ash was fired and replaced by former Nunzio Campanile, a former New Jersey high school coach who came to Rutgers in 2018 and was promoted on an interim basis.
Campanile started his former high school quarterback, redshirt freshman Johnny Langan, a transfer from Boston College who was making his first college start because Art Sitkowski is considering redshirting this season.
Rutgers went into the game without its leading receiver, junior Raheem Blackshear, who also is reportedly considering redshirting this season to retain a year of eligibility after playing in four games.
Along with scoring the most points ever in a Big Ten road game, the Terps also got several standout performances on defense.
Latest Terps
Along with Eley, who led Maryland with a career-high 12 tackles, linebacker Keandre Jones finished with a career-high 10 and linebacker Shaq Smith made a career-high seven. Eley’s interception was the second of his career. Senior linebacker Isaiah Davis got his first career interception.