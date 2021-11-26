For first time in 5 years, Maryland football is fighting for bowl eligibility in season finale vs. Rutgers: ‘It’s win or go home’

Maryland football fans are tired. After the Terps’ 59-18 loss to then-No. 6 Michigan, they have dropped three straight and 34 consecutive games against ranked conference opponents.
Each loss has been more excruciating than the last. However, despite the blowout losses, injuries and chronic errors on the field, the Terps have something to play for on Saturday against Rutgers.
When Maryland takes the trip to New Jersey, the Terps will not only have a chance to be bowl eligible for the first time since 2016 but lay the foundation for the type of program coach Mike Locksley wants to build.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Locksley said. “I didn’t come here to not be a part of building this thing into what I think it can become. To get this [program] to where we can become a bowl-eligible team as our standard is the first piece.”
Five years ago, Maryland was in a similar position and facing the same foe. The Terps defeated Rutgers, 31-13, at home to earn a spot in the Quick Lane Bowl. Since then, the Terps have endured gut-wrenching defeats, the tragic death of Jordan McNair and reports of a toxic culture under former coach DJ Durkin.
Locksley inherited the program in 2019 with the tough task of changing that culture while also trying to build back a fanbase that has grown despondent. Heading into his third season, Locksley was determined to take the next step in building the Terps into a bowl-eligible program.
“I believe with the investment that has been made in Maryland football [and] talent in this area, we have an opportunity to build this thing into something that can be very powerful in college football. That’s my vision,” he said. “I know it can be done because I’ve been here when we’ve done it.”
With Maryland and Rutgers sitting at 5-6 and itching for a bowl bid, Locksley said Saturday will feel like a wild-card playoff game. “It’s win or go home,” he said.
For many players on the team, if not all, Saturday will be unfamiliar territory, but players are embracing the moment.
“This experience that I want to have because I don’t think anyone on this team, even the seniors, have been to a bowl game,” senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett said. “Doing it for those guys that haven’t been there, and just cap off the season in the right way. It will be very special.”
Throughout the regular season, Maryland has treated each opponent the same, ranked or not. Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said this week has felt different, as the Terps are approaching it with a playoff mindset.
“It means a lot [to] the program,” he said. “Just taking the next step forward. More so, an opportunity to send the seniors out the right way and give them another opportunity to wear the Maryland jersey.”
History has been on the Terps side against Rutgers, even though they have just a 34.8% chance of winning, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Maryland has won four of its past six meetings against the Scarlet Knights and has averaged 35 points per game in seven meetings since both programs joined the Big Ten in 2014.
Rutgers’ defense will have an edge on third down. The Scarlet Knights are the second-best third-down defense in the Big Ten and fifth in the country, while Maryland’s offense is ranked 11th in the conference and 95th in the nation in third-down conversions (35.8%).
“They play a lot of man coverage on third down,” Locksley said. “They’re able to keep guys in front of them. They do a good job of getting you into some third-and-long situations, which usually are to the advantage of the offense but they do a great job of executing their main coverage techniques.”
Maryland is not close to competing against Ohio State and Michigan, who enter Saturday’s rivalry game in the top five of the College Football Playoff rankings. But a win Saturday will show the Terps are at least taking a step in the right direction.
“For us to be this late in the season and still have an opportunity to compete [to be bowl eligible], I [tip] my hat off to this team because we faced a lot of adversity this season,” Locksley said. “When you lose a good amount of your production on both sides of the ball, we still have a chance on Saturday to win a sixth game to put us in position to go to a bowl game. I think that would be a great accomplishment.”
MARYLAND@RUTGERS
Saturday, noon
TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 105.7 FM
Line: Maryland by 1 ½