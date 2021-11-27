Maryland football rolls past Rutgers, 40-16, to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016

Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa set the program’s single-season passing yards record while recording four total touchdowns to lead the Terps past Rutgers, 40-16, on Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.
With the victory, Maryland (6-6, 3-6, Big Ten) is bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
Tagovailoa, the brother of former Alabama star and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, went 21-for-30 with 312 passing yards. He has seven 300-yard games this season, tying a Big Ten Conference record.
Tagovailoa’s 18-yard pass to senior receiver Brian Cobbs late in the second quarter set the Maryland record for the most passing yards in a single season, surpassing Scott Milanovich, who tallied 3,499 yards in 1993. Tagovailoa has 3,595 yards this season.
Senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, who had 152 yards on 18 carries, recorded a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Sophomore receiver Rakim Jarrett had one of his best games this season, totaling 111 yards on seven receptions. Sophomore Corey Dyches had two receiving touchdowns in the red zone while Cobbs was determined to extend his final season, as he had 86 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Maryland’s defense had big-time stops throughout the game, holding the Scarlet Knights to 2-for-11 on third down and 0-for-4 on fourth down.
The Terps couldn’t ask for a better opening drive. Maryland entered the game as one of the worst teams in the country on third down. With Maryland facing a third-and-9, Tagovailoa threw a 20-yard pass down the middle to Cobbs. A few plays later, Maryland faced another third down when Tagovailoa threw a short pass to Fleet-Davis for a 10-yard gain.
Maryland’s offensive line provided Tagovailoa enough time to throw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dyches to give the Terps a 7-0 lead with 11:42 remaining in the first quarter.
After the defense forced a three-and-out, Tagovailoa stayed hot. With Maryland facing a second-and-5, Tagovailoa rolled to the right and threw a pass to Cobbs, who ran down the field for a 38-yard touchdown.
Maryland’s special team struggles continued. Senior kicker Joseph Petrino’s extra-point attempt was blocked then scooped up by Rutgers defensive back Kessawn Abraham, who ran 85 yards for a score that cut the Terps’ lead to 13-2 with 6:32 remaining in the first.
As Maryland’s offense got quiet, the defense made key stops to keep the Terps in front. With under two minutes remaining in the first quarter and Rutgers facing a fourth-and-goal from Maryland’s 3-yard line, the Terps forced Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral to throw an incomplete pass.
During Rutgers’ (5-7, 2-7 Big Ten) first drive of the second quarter, sophomore defensive lineman Isaac Bunyun tipped Vedral’s pass on third-and-6 and senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett was able to corral the interception. With under 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Bunyun pressured Vedral on third down and forced him to throw an incomplete pass.
In the middle of the second quarter, Rutgers was trying to spark some kind of momentum by going for it on fourth-and-7 from Maryland’s 36-yard line. However, Vedral’s pass to receiver Shameen Jones was broken up by sophomore linebacker Gereme Spraggins.
Tagovailoa showcased his arm strength once again. On third-and-20, Tagovailoa launched a 26-yard pass to Jarrett. Freshman running back Colby McDonald rushed for 15 yards before Tagovailoa scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown, extending Maryland’s lead to 20-2.
In the third quarter, Rutgers settled in on offense, relying heavily on the run game to reach the end zone on its first two drives of the second half. Running back Isaih Pacheco ran 23 yards for a first down, and a few plays later, quarterback Johnny Langan kept the ball for a 1-yard touchdown, which was set up by an unnecessary roughness penalty on Terps sophomore cornerback Tarheeb Still.
After Tagovailoa threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Dyches, Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton returned the ball 53 yards to pin his team at Maryland’s 37-yard line. Rutgers ran the ball three consecutive times before running back Aaron Young scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
Davis’ 13-yard rushing touchdown on third down gave the Terps a 17-point lead to start the fourth quarter.
On the following drive, Rutgers marched down the field before getting stopped at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal with 11:02 remaining in the game. Davis’ 2-yard touchdown with six minutes remaining sealed the win.
