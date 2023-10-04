Maryland football seeking to earn ‘respect’ in Saturday’s clash of undefeated teams at No. 4 Ohio State

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) celebrates his sack of Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

One by one, three Maryland football players took the podium during Tuesday’s media availability and refused to be baited into providing No. 4 Ohio State with any bulletin board material ahead of Saturday’s pivotal matchup.

Is the game a litmus test for this team?

“I don’t want to get too big on that,” said junior safety Dante Trader Jr., a McDonogh graduate. “I just feel like this is the next game for us. Both undefeated, so this will be a big challenge. But I don’t want to put this game too big on top of the other ones.”

Is there a difference in the confidence level in the locker room this time against Ohio State?

“I would just say we’re treating this game like any other game we had this year,” senior cornerback Tarheeb Still said. “It’s another opportunity to go out there and show what kind of team you are. Obviously, it’s a bigger stage, but we’re not trying to big-up the game and try to make it too mental for the guys.”

Is Saturday’s game a barometer for the program’s ability to challenge Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State for the Big Ten title?

“This is another game on our schedule,” redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said. “Obviously, it’s Ohio State. We’re going to be in a great environment, and this is everything we asked for. Obviously, they have a good team, they have a really good team. I think every game means a lot to us.”

The players’ sentiment was a common refrain as the Terps (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) prepare to clash with a Buckeyes program that has enjoyed the kind of success Maryland covets. Since the conference adopted a championship game in 2011, Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) has captured five titles, including four straight from 2017 to 2020, and the 2014 national crown.

That might explain why coach Mike Locksley said his players don’t need any external motivation.

“We don’t need to play the fight song in the locker room this week,” he said. “This isn’t one of those weeks where gimmicks are going to get the job done. For us, it’s about earning the respect that we feel we deserve. It’s an opportunity to compete against one of the top teams in our conference the last few years.”

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa celebrates a touchdown against Indiana on Saturday. “I have a lot of confidence in our team,” Tagovailoa said. “We believe that we can be Big Ten champions." (Gail Burton/AP)

The Terps might meet two opponents Saturday: the Buckeyes and history. Before upsetting No. 23 North Carolina State on Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, they had dropped 13 straight games to ranked teams after defeating No. 21 Syracuse on Sept. 7, 2019. Over that span, they went 17-14 against unranked opponents.

Maryland’s struggles against top five teams are almost as troubling. The program has lost 11 in a row since Oct. 30, 2004, when that squad surprised No. 5 Florida State, 20-17, as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

But this current group of Terps might be best poised to buck that trend. The offense leads the Big Ten in yards per game (454.8) and ranks second in points per game (38.6) and third-down conversion rate (49.3%). The defense is tied for first in the conference in interceptions (eight), tied for fourth in sacks (13) and ranks fifth in points per game allowed (13.2).

Tagovailoa relayed a story from offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who compared the team’s current situation with playing a motorcycle video game. According to Tagovailoa, Gattis told the players they can either stay in second or third place and be content or they can press the “Nitro” button and try to pass the competition.

“I have a lot of confidence in our team,” Tagovailoa said. “The things we’ve done, we believe that we’re up there with everybody else. We believe that we can be Big Ten champions. Obviously, we’ve got a long way to go, but we believe we can compete with anyone that’s on our schedule, with anyone that’s on the field.”

Locksley frequently employs a “nameless and faceless” description for every opponent to persuade the players to concentrate on their own game plan and execution rather than worry about the other team. Trader said he and his teammates appreciate Locksley’s approach.

“Him saying that is so that we don’t get too high or get too low,” he said. “Over the years, it was always like, ‘Oh, we’ve got Ohio State coming up,’ or, ‘We’ve got the Big 3.’ So there’s no anxiety or anything like that. We’re not going to change anything that we’re doing just because we’re playing the bluebloods of college football. Knowing the big challenge we’ve got ahead of us, that balance is critical.”

Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton scores his third touchdown of the first half against Indiana on Saturday. (Terrance Williams/AP)

This weekend is homecoming for Ohio State. While Locksley didn’t take umbrage with that, he did point out that the Terps are the opponent for three other school’s homecoming games. “Maybe just luck of the draw, I guess,” he deadpanned.

Maryland’s position with the Buckeyes, No. 2 Michigan (5-0, 2-0) and No. 6 Penn State (5-0, 3-0) as the four unblemished teams in the Big Ten revived memories of Locksley’s somewhat bold statement during the conference’s media day that the program is poised to compete for a league championship. Locksley didn’t back away from that stance.

“I don’t think anybody didn’t think we could be here,” he said. “That’s half the battle because it starts with that belief. Me talking about competing for Big Ten championships, as I’ve said before, I think sometimes it was maybe misconstrued that we’re here to say that we’re getting ready to win a Big Ten championship. We’re going to compete, and I think that’s what people are starting to see, that our team is competing at a really high level.

“This week is a good gauge. It’s a hell of an opportunity, but an even better gauge as to where we really are as a program. Our players have embraced it. As a staff, we’ve embraced it. It’s a great test, and we’ll see how we do Saturday.”

Maryland at No. 4 Ohio State

Saturday, noon

TV: Chs. 45, 5

Radio: 105.7 FM

Outlook: When Locksley stated the Terps were in a position to challenge for a Big Ten championship, this game loomed on the schedule as the first test for his belief. Maryland should be brimming with confidence after outscoring Michigan State and Indiana by a combined score of 75-26 and joining Michigan as the only two Football Bowl Subdivision programs to start 5-0 and win each game by at least 18 points. But the Buckeyes are a much more difficult opponent for several reasons, including history. They have won all eight meetings and have been especially dominant in Columbus, where they outscored the Terps by a combined score of 250-73 in four games. Under coach Ryan Day, Ohio State is 32-0 against unranked teams and 32-2 against Big Ten competitors.

Key for Maryland: The Terps have thrived through the air. The offense leads the Big Ten in touchdown passes (13) and ranks second in passing yards per game (297.4). But the unit will face its stiffest challenge in Ohio State, which ranks second in the conference in passing yards allowed per game (149.0) and has surrendered just two touchdown passes. Both Locksley and Tagovailoa noted that the Buckeyes like to drop eight players into coverage. “Things like that take away the quick throws, the access throws,” Tagovailoa said. “We’ve just got to be good about adjusting with our plays.”

Key for Ohio State: Averaging 84 receiving yards, Buckeyes junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. does not lead the Big Ten in that department. But there’s no denying that the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Harrison is one of the most dangerous receivers in the country and is widely regarded as a top-five pick in April’s NFL draft. “He’s a very talented athlete,” Trader said. “So we’re going to have to do a good job of knowing where [No.] 18 is all the time and just be able to give confidence to our corners or whoever is over there covering him.”