‘We want to be difference makers’: Maryland football players commit to fighting racial inequality, injustice

"Our plan includes us exercising our right to vote, which unfortunately doesn’t happen enough in our age demographic. But we want to do more. We will start a community service program where we take buses and vans into the underserved areas of our community to help educate and promote voter registration. On election days, we will provide assistance to voters that typically have trouble getting to the polls. We recognize that voting is one way to invoke real change in our country and that’s why this will be a top priority for our team.