Tyrrell Pigrome pushing expected starter Josh Jackson for Maryland’s No. 1 quarterback job

“He’s got some work to do, but he also showed that he has some ability to make plays. And he’ll be a guy that in space will be tough to get down on the ground, which was one of the reasons we wanted to put him in a live jersey,” Locksley said of the four-star prospect. “If we have to end up playing him, or if he ends up playing for us, we don’t want that to be the first time he faces the live bullets. I thought he responded the way we wanted to see him respond.”