Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 31-29 loss to Purdue

Maryland football rallied but suffered a heartbreaking 31-29 loss to Purdue at home on Saturday to fall to 4-2. From a strong performance by freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham to the Terps’ offense going cold in the third quarter, here are three takeaways from an eventful afternoon at SECU Stadium.

LB Jaishawn Barham is a budding star

Barham showcased on Saturday why he is not only one of the Terps’ best freshmen but one of their best players on the roster. The former St. Frances standout used his natural pass-rushing ability to record two sacks along with five tackles (one for loss) and a forced fumble.

Advertisement

In the final seconds of Maryland football’s 31-29 loss to Purdue on Saturday afternoon, hope turned into heartbreak with the blow of a whistle. https://t.co/z3gGUmWwj6 — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) October 8, 2022

Early in the second quarter, Barham shot past Purdue’s offensive line to sack quarterback Aidan O’Connell for a 5-yard loss. Barham continued his strong play late in the third he tracked down Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. before punching the ball out and recovering the fumble at Purdue’s 35-yard line.

Barham doubled his sack total when he got to O’Connell on third-and-20 early in the fourth.

Advertisement

“He’s a grown man,” senior linebacker Durell Nchami said. “He’s definitely going to be one of the greats here.”

Barham has 35 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection through six games. He entered Saturday with the fourth-most tackles of any freshman in the Football Bowl Subdivision. His performance Saturday added to his standout play in Maryland’s win over SMU last month, when he became the first Terps true freshman with 12 tackles in a game since D’Qwell Jackson in 2002.

Maryland freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham, left, celebrates a fumble recovery in the second half Saturday against Purdue in College Park. (Gail Burton/AP)

When the defense stepped up, the offense couldn’t

Maryland’s high-scoring and fast-paced offense, which put up 17 points and 223 yards in the first half, went missing in the third quarter as the Terps were shut out despite the defense forcing three turnovers.

The Terps had 36 yards and redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa only threw for 26 yards on seven attempts — his longest completion was a 7-yard pass to sophomore tight end CJ Dippre. The run game was neutralized, too, gaining just 10 yards on nine attempts.

The Terps had two first downs in the third and went 1-for-4 on third-down conversions. Maryland was inside Purdue’s territory once in the quarter, and the Terps failed to reach the red zone.

“When we are first-and-10 and we get a 1-yard gain or a penalty, we are not a good offense,” coach Mike Locksley said. “It affects everything from [what] you call second and third down. We got to be better.”

Maryland coach Michael Locksley looks on during Saturday's game against Purdue in College Park. (Gail Burton/AP)

TE Corey Dyches came through in the clutch

On an offense full of talented playmakers, sophomore tight end Corey Dyches stood out on Saturday as he caught four passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

“Dyches had a really good game,” Tagovailoa said. “He always plays hard just like everyone else.”

Advertisement

Dyches scored arugably the two biggest touchdowns of the game for Maryland. On his first, Tagovailoa threw across the field to Dyches, who dragged a defender 15 yards before breaking free to score a 68-yard touchdown to tie the game at 17 just before halftime.

“That was a great drawn-up play,” said Dyches, who averaged 26.5 yards per catch. “I just happened to be open, and Taulia threw a great ball.”

And then Dyches delivered when it mattered the most. During Maryland’s four-play, 68-yard drive in the closing seconds, Dyches caught an 11-yard pass before hauling in an 18-yarder for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 31-29 with 35 seconds left.

However, the Terps’ game-tying 2-conversion got wiped away after having an ineligible receiver downfield, pushing them back to the 8-yard line, and Tagovailoa threw an incomplete pass on the second attempt to end any hope of a comeback.

MARYLAND@INDIANA

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 105.7 FM