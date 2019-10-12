Maryland came to Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday for the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2014, trying to win its second straight road game against an undermanned opponent and regain some momentum.
Slightly favored and confident that redshirt junior quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome was ready to assume a starting role for injured graduate transfer Josh Jackson, the Terps stumbled badly, losing to the Boilermakers, 40-14, before an announced homecoming crowd of 52,296.
Pigrome make his share of big plays, including a career-long 61-yard touchdown run on a naked bootleg in the second quarter. But he also made a critical mistake late in the first half, when a pass on second-and-1 from his team’s 34 was intercepted and returned 37 yards for a touchdown.
The pick-six — the third of Pigrome’s career — put Maryland (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) in a 16-point hole at halftime after the Terps had twice cut their deficit to six. Purdue (2-4, 1-2), which was without more than a dozen injured players, never was threatened again.
Making only his second career start in place of injured starter Elijah Sindelar, who is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle, redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer torched Maryland’s defense for 420 yards and three touchdowns, completing 33 of 41 attempts in the process.
Senior tight end Brycen Hopkins caught 10 passes for 140 yards. Freshman wide receiver David Bell, whose role expanded with the knee injury that sidelined sophomore All-American Rondale Moore indefinitely, had nine catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Making only his fifth career start, Pigrome’s lone win as a starter remains at then-No. 23 Texas in 2017, when he led the Terps to a big lead before tearing an ACL in the second half.
On Saturday, Pigrome finished 21-for-39 for 218 yards passing and led the Terps with a career-high 107 rushing yards on 13 carries. But he was intercepted twice. Pigrome became the first Maryland quarterback to rush for over 100 yards since Perry Hills did it against Iowa in 2015.
Pigrome also had a potential 50-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Dontay Demus Jr. in the first quarter called back by a holding call. He then saw redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland Jr. drop a potential 23-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-2 later in the quarter.
But Pigrome showed the inconsistency that has haunted him in the past, especially with his passing.
The loss was the Terps’ third in four games after a 2-0 start briefly put them in the Top 25. Given how decimated the Boilermakers were by injuries, it was huge opportunity missed in pursuit of bowl eligibility.
Now halfway through coach Mike Locksley’s first season back at Maryland, the Terps continue to struggle with penalties (nine for 67 yards, including six for 46 yards in the first half). They also have lacked complete-game offensive consistency since the first two wins over Howard and then-No. 21 Syracuse.
On top of that, the defense that came into the game ranked 21st in the nation in third-down efficiency (31.2%) let Purdue convert 11 of 18 third-down opportunities. That includes on a third-and-20 from the Maryland’s 23, where Bell scored his first touchdown on the play to set the tone on the chilly afternoon.
The game was perhaps decided late in the first half. Trailing 23-14 with 46 seconds left before halftime, the Terps took over from their own 25. After a 9-yard completion to junior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, Pigrome’s sideline pass intended for sophomore tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was picked off by Cory Trice, a redshirt freshman safety who converted from cornerback in preseason camp.
Trice returned it 37 yards to give Purdue a 30-14 lead, and Maryland failed to mount a comeback.