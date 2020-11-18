Maryland football cancels practice again Tuesday; game against Michigan State remains uncertain

For the second straight day, the Maryland football program canceled practice, foregoing Tuesday night’s scheduled session as players and coaches await word on when they can return to the field after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
While announcing the cancellation of Monday’s practice, the team said daily antigen testing could continue under Big Ten protocols and be supplemented with daily PCR testing for all players, coaches and staff. A determination on Saturday’s game between the Terps (2-1) and Michigan State (1-3) at Maryland Stadium in College Park at noon has not yet been made. The team said Monday that a decision to play “will be determined in consultation with university medical staff."
The elevated number of cases of players testing positive for the coronavirus forced the program to suspend all activities on Wednesday, and Saturday’s game against No. 3 Ohio State was canceled. The players moved into an area hotel that same night until Sunday morning to stem further infection.
Spartans coach Mel Tucker told media covering Michigan State on Tuesday that he had a long talk with Maryland coach Mike Locksley earlier in the day and said that his team’s plan of preparation remains the same.
“Right now, we are preparing to play,” Tucker said. “It’s not even crossed my mind that we’re not going to play. We’re not even thinking about that. We’re watching the tape, meeting, installing, getting ready to practice in a couple hours. We’re getting ready to go. It’s no different from any other week for us.”