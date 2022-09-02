Maryland football positional breakdown: Quarterback, wide receiver still strong, but questions remain at safety

Maryland football will kick off its 2022 season on Saturday looking to continue the momentum it has built over the last three seasons under coach Mike Locksley.

Last year was the Terps’ best in recent memory. They finished 7-6 — their first winning season in seven years — and earned their first bowl win since 2010 with a commanding 54-10 victory over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl in December.

Maryland is set to have a dynamic offense led by redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovaolia, who has brought long-awaited stability to the sport’s most important position, and several talented wide receivers. While it’s unclear who will receive the most carries at running back, the offensive line returns almost all of its key contributors from last season and features a potential top draft pick.

There are more questions on defense, particularly in the secondary. The Terps allowed the second-most passing yards in the Big Ten Conference a year ago and will be relying on two young safeties.

Here’s a positional breakdown of Maryland’s roster for the 2022 season:

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa set the program single-season record for passing yards (3,860) and completions (328) in 2021. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Quarterbacks

Maryland’s offense will go as far as Tagovailoa will take it. In 2021, the Alabama transfer set the school’s single-season records for passing yards (3,860) and completions (328) while tying Scott Milanovich’s school record with 26 touchdown passes in 13 starts.

Outside of Tagovailoa, Maryland lacks experience. Eric Najarian, Cameron Edge, Jayden Suray and Billy Edwards Jr., who transferred from Wake Forest this spring, will battle for the backup spot. Najarian, a former starting quarterback at DeMatha, had 218 passing yards and two touchdowns in an overtime loss to Rutgers in 2020.

Edge is viewed as a potential future starter after he picked Maryland over LSU, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee and Oregon after throwing for 2,990 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions at Smyrna High School in Delaware last year. The three-star recruit was ranked the No. 32 quarterback in the nation by 247Sports and reclassified to the Class of 2022. .

Wide receivers

This is perhaps Maryland’s most talented position room for the second straight season, and it has the potential to be one of the best in the Big Ten. That will likely be determined based on health and availability, however, with Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones both returning from season-ending injuries. Jones, who suffered a lower-leg injury against Ohio State, practiced this spring. Demus returned to the field in early August and is expected to play in the opener against Buffalo on Saturday after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Iowa in early October.

“[Demus] is ahead of schedule,” Locksley said. “He’s been at all of the offseason workouts. He’s been the heartbeat of our team and an emotional leader.”

If Jones can stay healthy and Demus can return to the player he was during the first five games of 2021, when he totaled 507 yards on 28 catches, the Terps will be tough to defend. Rising junior Rakim Jarrett is coming off a solid sophomore campaign, catching 62 passes for 829 yards and five touchdowns, and the unit was bolstered even further with the addition of Florida transfer Jacob Copeland, who stood out during the spring game with five receptions for 70 yards.

Chigoziem Okonkwo was selected by the Tennessee Titans in April’s NFL draft, meaning redshirt sophomore Corey Dyches, above, is expected to step in as Maryland’s primary tight end in 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Tight ends

Chigoziem Okonkwo was selected by the Tennessee Titans in April’s NFL draft, leaving redshirt sophomore Corey Dyches and true sophomore CJ Dippre to compete for snaps.

Dyches caught 19 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns last season, and Locksley said after the spring game that Dyches had been working with the wide receivers to improve his pass-catching ability. The former high school basketball player is viewed as a potential mismatch for opposing defenses.

“Corey’s development has been very important for us as a team because he is a matchup issue,” Locksley said in April. “He has the ability to be a playmaker in this system.”

Dippre, however, is listed as the starter in Maryland’s Week 1 depth chart. The 6-5, 260-pound Scranton, Pennsylvania, native appeared in all 13 games last season, catching three passes for 25 yards, and made his first start in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Even though the tight ends are young — the unit consists of two sophomores and five freshmen — co-offensive coordinator Mike Miller said they are big athletes who are smart, tough and reliable. All seven players are at least 6-2, with freshman and former McDonogh standout Preston Howard standing at 6-6.

“We’re excited about that room, and we’ll continue to have a lot of production out of it,” Miller said.

Running backs

Locksley believes Maryland has depth in the backfield with sophomore Colby McDonald, senior Challen Faamatau and redshirt freshmen Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II.

McDonald was solid in limited action last season, recording 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 60 carries. In the spring game, he had 18 carries for 101 yards, including a 31-yard score. The 6-foot, 200-pound Hemby only appeared in four games last season but his production is expected to increase this season. The former John Carroll is listed as the starter in the season-opening depth chart.

“That’s one of the few positions of strength that we feel we have the type of depth we’re going to need to get through the season, but also the talent in that room,” Locksley said.

Maryland redshirt senior Jaelyn Duncan, a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, is ranked the fifth-best offensive tackle in the 2023 draft class by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. (Gail Burton/AP)

Offensive line

The Terps will have some continuity on the offensive line with all five starters returning. Leading the group is redshirt senior Jaelyn Duncan, who is one of the top offensive tackles in the Big Ten. Duncan, a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, is ranked the fifth-best offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL draft class by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Redshirt senior Spencer Anderson, who started nine games at right tackle and four at center last year, had the highest pass-blocking grade (86.6) among offensive linemen in the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus.

Locksley has said that the offensive line is the most improved group on the roster, featuring a good blend of experience and versatility.

“We have a lot of interchangeable parts, which is what I love most,” Locksley said. “A guy like Spencer Anderson can play across the board from right tackle to left tackle to center and guard. Delmar Glaze gave us some meaningful minutes and can play both inside and outside. Amelio Morán is another one of those guys who can play inside and outside. Johari Branch has played guard and center, so we’ve created a lot of versatility with that group.”

Defensive line

Sam Okuayinonu and Lawtez Rogers declared for the NFL draft, while Darrell Jackson transferred to Miami. However, Maryland returns seniors Greg China-Rose, Mosiah Nasili-Kite and Ami Finau.

China-Rose, a former walk-on, appeared in all 13 games last season (seven starts), recording 28 tackles and five sacks. Finau was an All-Big Ten honorable mention after totaling 40 tackles, while Kite was second on the team in tackles for loss with seven.

During the offseason, Maryland added Florida State transfer Quashon Fuller, a former four-star recruit who made eight tackles in 11 games for the Seminoles in 2021. Sophomores Taizse Johnson and Tommy Akingbesote, a pair of former four-star recruits, also have the potential to improve.

Defensive backs

Cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett, Tarheeb Still and Deonte Banks are back, but safety remains a concern.

After losing Nick Cross, who was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 96th overall pick in April’s NFL draft, and Jordan Mosley, Maryland will be relying on junior Beau Brade (River Hill), sophomores Glendon Miller and Dante Trader Jr. (McDonogh) and senior Isaiah Hazel, an inexperienced group that Locksley said has to grow up fast. Brade and Trader are listed as the starters in the depth chart.

“Dante is a very smart football player and you want that on the back end with us losing Nick Cross and Jordan Mosley,” defensive coordinator Brian Williams said. “Dante learned a lot from those guys and he’s a film junkie. He has some alpha in him as well, and he is not afraid of saying the things that need to be said.”

Linebackers

Terrence Lewis (Central Florida), Branden Jennings and Demeioun “Chop” Robinson (Penn State), Maryland’s top three players in its 2021 recruiting class, transferred this offseason. However, the Terps added West Virginia transfer VanDarius Cowan and former St. Frances star Jaishawn Barham, a four-star recruit who topped their 2022 class. Barham is listed as a co-starter with senior Fa’Najae Gotay, who’s returning from a season-ending injury.

“Jaishawn is a special kid,” Cowan said. “He does some things as a freshman that took me a while to learn. I think he will be a rich [player] in a few years.”

Ruben Hyppolite II returns for his junior season after finishing third in tackles with 62. Senior Durell Nchami, who had three sacks and nine tackles in six games, is also returning from injury.

Specialists

After the departure of Joseph Petrino, Maryland added transfer kicker Chad Ryland, who finished second in Eastern Michigan history with 56 made field goals. In 2021, Ryland set the school single-season record for points (104) while making 17 straight field-goal attempts.

“Chad Ryland is probably one of the best pickups we’ve had out of the transfer portal,” Locksley said. “He came back from his offseason training and has been killing the ball. I’m excited about having that consistency from that position.”

Colton Spangler (Chesapeake-AA) and Anthony Pecorella, who were awarded scholarships at the Ravens’ preseason opener last month, return to handle punting duties.

Banks and Hemby will return kickoffs, while Jones and Still are listed as co-starters at punt returner.

Season opener

BUFFALO@MARYLAND

Saturday, noon

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM