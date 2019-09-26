‘More a recruiting rivalry’: Maryland football has more than a win at stake vs. No. 12 Penn State

“It’s hard not to win at Penn State. You’re going to get every kid in Pennsylvania you want. It’s like Ohio State. They grow up wanting to go to those schools. The fact is that they come into D.C. and the area — they’re not the only one. Everybody is in the DMV [to recruit]. And New Jersey, too. Rutgers has the same problem. Maryland has something that we didn’t have [at Rutgers], a nice facility. You’re not showing them pictures. It’s built. It’s going to help tremendously in recruiting.”