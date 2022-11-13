Maryland football falls apart in 30-0 loss to No. 14 Penn State

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) scores a touchdown past Maryland defenders Deonte Banks (3) and Beau Brade (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger/AP)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Maryland football is so close, yet so far away.

After opening the season with an impressive 6-2 record and becoming bowl-eligible for the second straight year, the Terps appeared to be creeping ever closer to the top of the Big Ten.

Saturday’s 30-0 loss to No. 14 Penn State — their second straight defeat — served as yet another painful reminder of how large the gap is between the Terps and the conference’s elite.

Similar to last week’s loss to Wisconsin, Maryland’s inability to stop the run coupled with an inept offensive performance put the team in a steep early deficit it couldn’t overcome. It’s the first time the Terps have been shut out since a 59-0 loss to Penn State in 2019.

For redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the program’s all-time leader in total offense, the Nittany Lions proved to be a nightmare. Tagovailoa struggled throughout the entire game, completing 11 of 22 passes for 74 yards, the lowest total of his Terps career. The Alabama transfer looked rattled in the pocket, as the offensive line provided little to no protection.

Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant sacks Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during the first half of Saturday's game in State College, Pennsylvania. (Barry Reeger/AP)

Penn State totaled seven sacks and six quarterback hits, as its linebackers routinely flew into the backfield with ease. The Nittany Lions had five players record a sack, including former Maryland outside linebacker Chop Robinson, who had two.

Since Tagovailoa arrived in College Park, Maryland goes as far as its quarterback, and it showed Saturday. The Terps only recorded 134 total yards, including just 27 in the first half. They had minus-10 yards on their first three possessions.

Tagovailoa, who has just 151 passing yards since returning from a sprained MCL, was replaced by redshirt freshman Billy Edwards Jr. in the fourth quarter. Edwards then suffered an apparent leg injury while fumbling on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-short with 3:40 left in regulation.

While Maryland’s offense struggled to generate any momentum, the Nittany Lions ran all over the field. Led by running back Nick Singleton (11 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns), Penn State picked up 249 of its 413 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Sean Clifford completed 12 of 23 passes for 139 yards and a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brenton Strange in the first quarter, but it was Penn State’s running game that led the way. The Nittany Lions outgained Maryland 190-7 on the ground in the first half, which proved to be the difference-maker.

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) scores a touchdown past Maryland defenders Deonte Banks (3) and Beau Brade (25) during the first half of Saturday's game in State College, Pennsylvania. (Barry Reeger/AP)

Even when the Maryland defense did make stops, it couldn’t get off the field. Facing a fourth-and-1 near midfield late in the first quarter, the Nittany Lions lined up in a T-formation before Clifford handed the ball to Singleton, who took off for a 45-yard touchdown run that gave Penn State a 14-0 lead.

Facing another fourth-and-1 in the second quarter, the Nittany Lions ran the same play and got the same result, as Singleton broke a few tackles before powering into the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown run to give Penn State a 21-0 advantage with 7:46 left.

It continued a worrying trend for the defense, as Maryland has allowed 401 rushing yards in the first half over the past two games.

