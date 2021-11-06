Late pick-six, Jahan Dotson’s big day cost Maryland football in 31-14 loss to Penn State

COLLEGE PARK — For most of Saturday afternoon, Maryland football’s matchup against Penn State was a defensive slugfest in which big plays were hard to come by.
Then the floodgates opened.
With the game tied at 14 with 13:55 to go in the fourth quarter, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford threw an 86-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jahan Dotson to give the Nittany Lions a 21-14 lead. Then, with Maryland driving deep into Penn State territory for the game-tying score, junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s pass to senior receiver Darryl Jones was picked off by senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown, who jumped the route and ran for an 87-yard touchdown to seal the victory.
It was part of a 17-0 run that doomed Maryland to a 31-14 loss at Capital One Field, denying the Terps a chance at clinching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.
The Terps (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) struggled to contain Dotson all day, as the senior wide receiver finished with 11 catches for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns.
Early on, the Terps played with a sense of urgency in the first quarter. Maryland’s defense forced Penn State to punt on its first two drives, while Clifford was pressured by the Terps’ defensive line.
The Nittany Lions were able to break through midway through the first quarter. Clifford threw a 30-yard pass to receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith before connecting with Dotson on a wide open 38-yard touchdown pass.
The Terps didn’t let the touchdown faze them. On the first play of the second quarter with the Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) facing a fourth-and-1, Maryland senior safety Jordan Mosely tackled Penn State tight end Tyler Warren short of a first down. With under 13 minutes to go in the second quarter, Maryland’s defense was able to force Clifford to throw three straight incomplete passes.
Despite Maryland playing its best defense since September, the Terps couldn’t get anything going on offense. From dropped passes to Penn State swarming Tagovailoa (41-for-57 for 371 yards, one touchdown and one interception), the Terps couldn’t gain any momentum. Penn State’s defense forced Maryland to punt on five consecutive drives.
During the final minutes of the second quarter, Tagovailoa perhaps had his best drive this season. Tagovailoa, the brother of former Alabama star and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, completed five straight passes to put Maryland in Penn State territory. After the Nittany Lions were called for pass interference, Maryland senior walk-on running back Challeen Faamatau rushed 2 yards for a touchdown. But the Terps failed to tie the game after kicker Joseph Petrino missed an extra-point attempt.
Maryland struggled to get off the field on third down, as Penn State went 8-for-14 on third-down conversions. During Penn State’s second drive of the third quarter, the Nittany Lions converted on third down three straight times before Clifford threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Dotson for a 14-6 lead with 6:51 remaining in the quarter.
After dropping a couple passes in the fourth quarter, Maryland junior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was a difference maker. With 3:06 left in the third quarter, Tagovailoa threw back-to-back passes to Okonkwo to put the Terps in scoring position. On fourth-and-3, Tagovailoa completed a pass to Okonkwo for an 8-yard gain.
During the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Corey Dyches before throwing a pass to Okonkwo for a 2-point conversion that tied the game at 14.
Penn State was finally able to take advantage of Maryland’s defense when Clifford (27-for-47 for 363 yards and three touchdowns) threw a 86-yard touchdown pass to Dotson to give the Nittany Lions a 21-14 lead. With under 11 minutes remaining in the game, Dotson had a 45-yard catch-and-run that led to a field goal, giving Penn State a 10-point advantage.
With less than seven minutes remaining, Maryland marched down the field until Tagovailoa’s pass to Jones was intercepted by Brown, who jumped in front of the receiver and raced down the left sideline to end any hopes of a Terps comeback.
MARYLAND@NO. 3 MICHIGAN STATE
Saturday, TBA
TV: TBA Radio: 105.7 FM