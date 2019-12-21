Much was made last year about John Papuchis coming home when coach Mike Locksley hired him last year as Maryland’s special teams and inside linebackers coach. Papuchis had grown up in the area and had starting his coaching career at a couple of high schools in Montgomery County before moving up to the college ranks.
As things turned out, the homecoming proved to be short-lived.
Papuchis has left College Park, a team spokesman confirmed Saturday. According to Yahoo Sports, Papuchis will join the staff of newly hired Florida State coach Mike Norvell, who is bringing the well-traveled and well-regarded assistant to Tallahassee to coach special teams and defensive ends.
The departure from Maryland comes a few days after national signing day, when Papuchis played a role in the signing of linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, who was the team’s second-highest recruit behind five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett.
Papuchis could not be reached immediately for comment.