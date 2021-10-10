Terps have a long way to go in Big Ten and more takeaways from Maryland football’s 66-17 loss to No. 7 Ohio State

“When you look at it, we played No. 5 [Iowa] and No. 7 [Ohio State] and we are obviously not there yet,” Locksley said. “We have a lot of work to do as a program, and it’s good to see just how far we’ve come sitting at 4-2 at the halfway point as we limp into the bye week. Through recruiting, roster development — we have a lot to do to compete at that level.”