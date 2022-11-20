Maryland football pushes No. 2 Ohio State to the brink before falling short in 43-30 loss

Maryland tight end CJ Dippre (18) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game as Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman (14) looks on, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland football’s game against Ohio State was a constant pull between hope and despair.

After the Buckeyes scored 17 straight points in the third quarter to erase Maryland’s 13-10 halftime lead, it appeared the Terps were falling down a familiar path of disastrous defeats against the Big Ten’s elite.

Maryland had other plans. Redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa accounted for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the Terps within striking distance of their biggest win in years, but his heroic efforts were not enough in a 43-30 loss to the No. 2 Buckeyes at SECU Stadium.

The Terps’ upset bid fell apart in the worst way possible. After the Buckeyes hit a 45-yard field goal with 42 seconds left to go up 36-30, Tagovailoa had a chance to lead a season-defining touchdown drive. Instead, he was sacked twice by Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison, with the second hit popping the ball into the arms of linebacker Steele Chambers for a game-sealing touchdown.

While the Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) celebrated keeping their perfect season alive, Tagovailoa remained on the ground with an apparent injury before limping off the field.

Saturday was a duel between two of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, and Tagovailoa surprisingly had the edge. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score, while Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, a Heisman Trophy favorite, finished 18-for-30 for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles past Maryland linebacker Gereme Spraggins during the first half of Saturday's game in College Park. (Nick Wass/AP)

But the Buckeyes made enough plays to hold off Maryland (6-5, 3-5), which was seeking its first win over a top-two team since 1955 and first victory over a ranked conference opponent since joining the Big Ten in 2014. Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden rushed for a season-high 146 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the second half, while wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. added six receptions for 82 yards.

While Maryland was held to 84 rushing yards, the Terps still managed to outgain the Buckeyes 402-401. Maryland senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. had his best game of the season, catching five passes for 67 yards.

On the first play of the afternoon, it appeared Ohio State was headed for another blowout victory in what’s been a lopsided series. Stroud threw a 29-yard pass toward the sideline to Harrison, who made a one-handed grab for a first down. Five plays later, Stroud sensed pressure from Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett and dumped a pass to running back TreVeyon Henderon, who slipped past the defense for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead with 13:38 left in the first quarter.

Maryland was unfazed. Tagovailoa started a nine-play, 61-yard scoring drive by connecting with sophomore tight end CJ Dippre, who ran for 25 yards before hurdling a defender. After Tagovailoa was sacked on third-and-4 at Ohio State’s 11-yard line, Chad Ryland kicked a 31-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

From that point on, Maryland’s defense settled in, holding Ohio State to a 33-yard field goal early in the second quarter. After their opening touchdown, the Buckeyes were forced to punt on three of their next four drives.

Maryland tight end CJ Dippre (18) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the first half of Saturday's game against Ohio State in College Park. (Nick Wass/AP)

Maryland’s defense held one of the nation’s best offensive teams in check long enough for Tagovailoa and the offense to jump on top. Facing a second-and-8, Tagovailoa threw a 34-yard pass down the field to Demus. Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett made a 9-yard reception before Ohio State was called for pass interference, moving the Terps to the Buckeyes’ 13-yard line.

Facing third-and-goal with under five minutes to go in the second quarter, Tagovailoa rolled to the left before throwing a pass in the back of the end zone to Dippre for a touchdown that turned a four-point deficit into a 13-10 advantage.

After two straight disappointing losses to Wisconsin and Penn State, Maryland was suddenly leading one of the best teams in the country.

Maryland forced another three-and-out to head into the locker room with the lead. After Tagovailoa threw for less than 100 yards in the last two games, he finished the first half 16-for-18 with 180 yards and a touchdown.

Tagovailoa continued to outplay Stroud in the second half. Trailing 27-13 to start the fourth, Tagovailoa threw a 36-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Tai Felton, jump-starting a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with the Alabama transfer scoring on a 5-yard keeper. Tagovailoa hit wide receiver Jacob Copeland in the end zone for the 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 27-21.

Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden (5) scores a touchdown during the second half of Saturday's win over Maryland in College Park. (Nick Wass/AP)

After Hayden recorded his third rushing touchdown of the game, the Buckeyes lined up to go for two, but a delay of game penalty pushed them back 5 yards. Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks blocked the extra point attempt, and Bennett returned the ball all the way into the end zone for two points to cut Ohio State’s lead to 33-23.

Tagovailoa continued to give Maryland a fighting chance, launching a 49-yard pass to Jarrett that put the Terps at the Buckeyes’ 15. Maryland was stopped at the goal line three times, but Tagovailoa waved off the field goal unit. As the pocket collapsed on fourth-and-goal, Tagovailoa scrambled to the right before throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jeshaun Jones to cut the deficit to 33-30 with 9:49 to go.

As it has so many times against the Big Ten’s elite, Maryland’s comeback would stop there.

This story will be updated.

