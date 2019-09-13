No. 21 Maryland football’s fast start fueled by confident offense: ‘We’ve known we could do this for a long time’

“When the other team is 28-0 or 28-7, which I’ve been a part of some of those, it forces you to start calling plays to put yourself in position to close the gap,” Locksley said. “That makes it tough on a play-caller. In a perfect world, you want to stay on task and on track, but you also realize when you get down early, it’s playing uphill the rest of the game and you adjust how you call it.”