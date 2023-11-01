In reversal, Mike Locksley says Maryland football ‘just not there yet’ to compete for a Big Ten title | NOTES

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

“Losing back-to-back games by one score is disappointing,” Maryland football coach Mike Locksley said Tuesday. “We’re a team that talked about being ready to compete for championships, but obviously, we’re just not there yet." (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

COLLEGE PARK — A little more than two months after boldly declaring that Maryland football was positioned to contend for a Big Ten championship, coach Mike Locksley has come to the sobering realization that he might have been a bit premature.

Locksley’s pivot occurred in the midst of the Terps’ three-game losing streak that began with a 37-17 setback at No. 3 Ohio State on Oct. 7. While that might have been anticipated considering how strong the Buckeyes have perenially been, back-to-back losses to conference doormats Illinois (27-24 on Oct. 14) and Northwestern (33-27 on Saturday) have been especially deflating as Maryland (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) is practically eliminated from representing the East Division in the conference title game Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.

“Losing back-to-back games by one score is disappointing,” Locksley said during his weekly media availability Tuesday afternoon at SECU Stadium. “We’re a team that talked about being ready to compete for championships, but obviously, we’re just not there yet. But that won’t stop us from continuing to do the necessary work to get us to that point.”

A little later, Locksley emphasized that he hasn’t lost faith in his players or coaches.

“We’re still ready to compete for Big Ten championships. It’s just right now, we’ve shown in the last couple of weeks that we’re just not there yet,” he said. “How do I evaluate it? By the scoreboard. That’s why they keep score. We’ve lost the last two to teams that going into it are teams in the Big Ten. We need to be able to compete and win those games. We didn’t do that in the last couple of weeks.”

Once one of the top teams in many statistical categories in the league, the Terps have dropped back, especially on defense. That unit ranks in the middle of the pack or worse in points allowed (eighth of 14 at 20.4 per game), yards surrendered (eighth at 340.5) and first downs given up (13th at 20.6).

That doesn’t mean that the offense has escaped the microscope. The Terps have disappeared for significant stretches in each of the past three losses and have curiously leaned more on redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s arm than the legs of its running back trio of redshirt sophomores Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II and junior Colby McDonald.

“It’s very disappointing to me in the situation that we are in, especially with the high expectations we had coming into the season,” said Hemby, an Edgewood resident and John Carroll graduate. “I feel like we have a great group of guys and a great team, and I feel like we are one of those teams that say we’re good enough to beat anybody and we can be bad enough to lose to anybody. We want to build that consistency around here. So in the near future, we’re going to keep getting consistent, and we’ll keep working to get better so that we don’t lose games that we’re supposed to win.”

Ending the slide this weekend won’t be easy. No. 9 Penn State (7-1, 4-1) boasts a defense that leads the conference in sacks (32) and rushing yards allowed (74.3 per game) and ranks second in overall yardage (234.5) and third in scoring (11.5).

Senior safety Beau Brade, a Clarksville resident and River Hill graduate, said Maryland can’t get preoccupied with the Nittany Lions’ dazzling numbers or anything external.

“There’s a lot of distractions,” he said. “Right now, we’re trying to focus on the opponent in the upcoming week, Penn State. That’s all we can do. Can’t control anything else. We’re focused on Penn State and trying to get that first [win] in the last four weeks. We’re trying to start some good ball for the last half of the season.”

Maryland wide receiver Tyrese Chambers, a Poly graduate, is no longer with the team. (Nick Wass/AP)

Poly grad, WR Tyrese Chambers leaves team

Chambers’ time with the team has ended for now after Locksley confirmed that the graduate student wide receiver left. A team spokesman said Chambers left after the bye week and before Saturday’s game at Northwestern.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Chambers had caught seven passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in six games. In his last appearance, the Baltimore resident finished with two receptions for 16 yards against Illinois.

Locksley declined to get into the specifics of Chambers’ departure.

“He left for personal reasons,” he said. “There are a few things going on in his life that he felt he needs to take care of. We’re in full support of him. Still in school, finishing up classes, still has access to the academic stuff that we do. When guys leave the program, everyone leaves for their own personal reasons, and we’ll support Tyrese as he continues to move forward.”

Red zone issues

As prolific as the Terps have been at scoring this fall, they struggled Saturday inside Northwestern’s 20-yard line.

Of five trips in the red zone, the offense came away with two touchdowns, was forced to settle for two field goals, and turned the ball over once on downs. On two occasions, they enjoyed a fresh set of downs inside the 10 but managed only three points.

Tagovailoa acknowledged that he and his teammates on offense have to do a better job of taking advantage of those opportunities.

“We’ve got to come through,” he said. “That’s something we’re working on. When we get into the red zone this week, we’re going to try to have a good plan to score.”

Maryland quarterback C.J. Brown (16) holds up the football after taking the final snap during a 20-19 win over Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 1, 2014. (Gene J. Puskar, AP)

2014 memories

Maryland trails Penn State in the all-time series, 42-3-1. The Terps’ last win came Nov. 7, 2020, but that season was truncated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program’s last victory over the Nittany Lions in a full season took place Nov. 1, 2014, when kicker Brad Craddock converted a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left for a 20-19 win. Locksley was the offensive coordinator at the time under coach Randy Edsall.

Asked what he recalled from that game, Locksley replied, “I remember we didn’t shake hands at the beginning of the game, and it’s unsportsmanlike to do that. It was a tough game. We kicked the winning field goal at the end up there. … That’s the piece that I remember more than anything and what happened before the game, which won’t happen for this game.”

Locksley, who frequently competes with Penn State coach James Franklin for recruits, described his relationship with Franklin as “a great working relationship. We see each other when we see each other. We don’t text Merry Christmas to each other. He’s a head coach in the Big Ten. We see each other when we do Big Ten things.”

Unhappy Halloween

Although he was decked out in black and orange Under Armour apparel, Locksley didn’t find much to celebrate about Halloween. That might have had something to do with the team’s losing streak, which he deadpanned was the reason why he wouldn’t be home to greet trick-or-treaters.

“My wife’s not allowing me home,” he said without cracking even a hint of a smile. “I have to stay here. She’s unhappy with the way the last three weeks have gone. So I’ll be working through trick or treating. I don’t expect many people to come by my office looking for any candy. I do have Starburst in my little cup on my desk. … Not a lot of people want to come see me this week. Don’t have a lot of friends.”