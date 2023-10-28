Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 33-27 loss at Northwestern

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Northwestern defensive lineman R.J. Pearson, right, sacks Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during the second half of Saturday's game in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern won 33-27. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Maybe Maryland football can petition the Big Ten and NCAA for a bye week-less schedule.

For the third consecutive year, the Terps followed a week off with a loss. This time, they slept-walked their way to a 33-27 setback at Northwestern on Saturday afternoon at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

Advertisement

Two weeks after getting stung by an Illinois team that hadn’t won a game in the conference, Maryland fell to a Northwestern squad that had just one victory in the league.

“It’s definitely disappointing, especially when you have a bye week to get into your prep,” senior middle linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II said. “We knew what was coming. We prepared well throughout the bye weekend and this week leading up to the game. So it’s definitely disappointing to come out on the negative side of it, the losing side of it. We can’t change the outcome. We’ve got to look forward to next weekend.”

Advertisement

The Terps (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) dropped their third game in a row and extended their dubious streak of stringing together three consecutive losses in each of its last eight full seasons. They are still one game short of becoming bowl-eligible with No. 10 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) scheduled to visit SECU Stadium next week.

The program is 1-3 after byes under coach Mike Locksley, who didn’t differentiate between a loss after a bye, a win or a setback.

“A loss is a loss,” he said. “What’s disappointing is we didn’t do the things we’re capable of. We’ve missed opportunities. Players have to play better and coaches have to coach better. Going into it this week, we’ve got to evaluate everything we’re doing. We did that through the bye week. We thought we put together a good plan. It didn’t get executed the way it needs to be executed, and we’ve got to get that fixed.”

The Wildcats (4-4, 2-3) collected their first win in the conference in more than a month when they outlasted Minnesota, 37-34, in overtime on Sept. 23. They also improved to 3-1 all-time against the Terps.

Here are three observations from Saturday’s game.

Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones is tackled by Northwestern defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. during the first half Saturday. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Another Maryland turnover swung momentum in the opponents’ favor.

In a 37-17 loss at No. 3 Ohio State, the Terps owned a solid 10-0 lead in the second quarter before graduate student safety Josh Proctor intercepted a poor pass by redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and returned it 24 yards to give the Buckeyes some much-needed life.

In the 27-24 setback to Illinois, Maryland led 14-7 late in the second quarter and was driving into field-goal range for redshirt sophomore kicker Jack Howes. But junior wide receiver Kaden Prather fumbled the ball at the Fighting Illini’s 25-yard line, and Illinois replied with a touchdown drive to tie the score at 14 at halftime.

Against Northwestern, the Terps had a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter when Tagovailoa dropped back to pass. He was sacked by senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher, who somehow was able to strip Tagovailoa of the ball before getting tackled at Maryland’s 12. Three plays later, senior running back Cam Porter scored a 1-yard plunge and the Wildcats tied the score at 7.

Advertisement

Locksley and graduate student wide receiver Jeshaun Jones had few answers as to why Tagovailoa — who was not made available to the media after the game — didn’t hold onto the ball.

“Fell out of his hand,” Locksley said. “Nothing I can say other than I don’t know why the ball fell out of his hand.”

Added Jones: “I saw the replay, and the linebacker just stuck. I don’t know what happened.”

So instead of perhaps adding to their lead, the Terps found themselves knotted up with Northwestern, which clearly used that conversion to kick-start its offense. Game-altering gaffes have pained Maryland, which must learn to put a premium on protecting the ball.

Maryland running back Roman Hemby scores a touchdown during the first half. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Maryland’s offense has moments of brilliance overshadowed by stretches of ineffectiveness.

Each of the three losses has been marked by too many droughts on offense.

In the loss at Ohio State, the Terps failed to score in the final 26:03 of the game. In the setback to Illinois, they went scoreless in a 20:46 span bridging the second and third quarters.

Advertisement

At Northwestern, after Tagovailoa connected with redshirt sophomore running back Roman Hemby (John Carroll) on a 24-yard screen pass to the end zone with 5:34 left in the first quarter, Maryland cobbled together just two field goals in a 46:52 stretch before Tagovailia found Jones for an 18-yard touchdown with 3:42 left in the fourth period.

“We had some opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of,” Locksley said. “And guess what? Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us, and I don’t expect that. The only thing we can do to get back on track is us. It starts with me all the way down to every player on the roster to get this thing back on track because this one was really disappointing.”

Although the Terps outgained the Wildcats, 391-364, the offense failed to take full advantage of a pair of first-and-goal situations. In the second quarter, the possession ended when senior linebacker Xander Mueller broke up Tagovailoa’s pass intended for freshman tight end Rico Walker on fourth down at the 1. In the fourth, Mueller sacked Tagovailoa for no gain on third down at the 4, forcing Maryland to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Howes that trimmed the deficit to 27-20.

“It’s just little things,” Jones said. “I think we had the momentum at that point. Got to go put it in there.”

The Terps gave up six sacks to a defense that had just one in its first four Big Ten games. They also turned the ball over twice to an opponent that had four takeaways against conference offenses.

It’s fair to wonder whether this week’s off-field situations involving both offensive coordinators distracted Maryland.

On Tuesday, Locksley said associate head coach and co-offensive coordinator Kevin Sumlin would not join the team in Evanston after he was arrested Saturday morning and charged with DUI in west-central Florida.

Advertisement

The next day, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was linked to the Michigan sign-stealing controversy when his name was mentioned by Connor Stalions, the Wolverines analyst at the center of the brouhaha, during a text conversation between January and February 2021 when Gattis was the offensive coordinator at Michigan. On Thursday, Locksley said he and the administration had addressed that report in Sports Illustrated with Gattis, but Locksley said Gattis would be with the team.

Despite those issues, Locksley insisted after the game that their troubles had an impact on the players’ performances.

“You’ve been covering us enough to know that I don’t make excuses,” he said. “The things that took place, the distractions, that had no bearing on how we played and how we need to play, and that’s my job when I say we’ve got to evaluate. I didn’t see any effect from those things, but as I go back and evaluate them, obviously it’s disappointing for us to lose the way we lost today because we got outplayed.”

As Locksley is fond of saying, the coaches have to coach and the players have to play (read: execute), and those results will bear out the final score. And we might never know the answer, but the turmoil surrounding both offensive coordinators certainly made for a rougher-than-usual week of preparations for the game at Northwestern.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats, who continue to play without coach Pat Fitzgerald after he was fired by the university for his alleged role in a hazing scandal, looked more motivated than their counterparts. Even interim head coach David Braun was screaming and fist-pumping his way down the sideline seemingly every time cameras from the Big Ten network panned on him.