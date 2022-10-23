Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 31-24 win over Northwestern

Maryland running back Roman Hemby runs for a touchdown against Northwestern in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 31-24. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton / AP)

Maryland football outscored Northwestern by 14 in the second half Saturday to rally for a 31-24 win and become bowl-eligible for the second straight season. With backup Billy Edwards Jr. (18-for-28, 166 yards, touchdown) under center, redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby led the Terps with 24 carries for 179 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead 75-yard score with 3:22 left.

From the defense and offense making key adjustments after halftime to the bye week coming at a good time, here are three takeaways from Maryland’s victory at SECU Stadium.

Defense makes the second-half adjustment ...

Facing a Northwestern team that had scored 28 points over its past three games, the Terps allowed 17 in the first half and trailed by a touchdown at the break. The second half, however, was a different story, as Maryland held the Wildcats to seven points and 161 total yards while shutting them out in third quarter.

Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan, also making his first start in place of veteran Ryan Hilinski, threw for 38 yards on seven attempts and didn’t get into the red zone in the third, while the Terps’ offense found the end zone twice to pull ahead.

“We don’t hope to be a second-half team,” sophomore safety Dante Trader Jr. (McDonogh) said. “We want to play four quarters, but we have been known to come out [strong] in the second half after [making] adjustments.”

The Terps’ ability to get takeaways also continued thanks to their safety tandem — both Trader and junior Beau Brade (River Hill) recorded interceptions in critical moments down the stretch. Trader’s pick early in the third set up Hemby’s game-tying touchdown, and Brade’s interception would be Northwestern’s final offensive play.

Maryland’s defense has generated seven turnovers, including four interceptions, in the last three games.

“When our defense gives us the ball, minus the Purdue game, good things tend to happen,” coach Mike Locksley said. “The defense has done a good job in the second half of getting things adjusted and coming up with timely plays.”

After a sluggish first half, Maryland backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. played much better in the second to help the Terps rally to a 31-24 win over Northwestern on Saturday. (Gail Burton/AP)

... and so does the offense

The Terps only outgained Northwestern 114-94 in the third, but the scoreboard tells the fuller story. Maryland outscored the Wildcats 14-0 as a pair of third-down conversions proved key on back-to-back touchdown drives.

After Edwards looked unsettled in the pocket in the first half, he calmed down in the third, completing 4 of 5 passes for 50 yards and a 30-yard touchdown to wide-open wide receiver Rakim Jarrett late in the third for a 24-17 lead. Edwards also had three carries for 22 yards.

“Our outside guy ran off the safety and the [cornerback] followed, then Rakim [got] open underneath them,” Edwards said. “I don’t think there was a defender within 10 yards.”

Hemby, on the other hand, continued to showcase his speed and power, rushing for 42 yards on nine carries. He forced 10 missed tackles on the day, according to Pro Football Focus.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, left, looks on before Saturday's game against Northwestern. Tagovailoa missed the game with an injured knee. (Gail Burton/AP)

Time to rest up

The Terps couldn’t ask for a better time to have a bye week.

Six injured players sat out Saturday, including star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, linebackers Jaishawn Barham and Ruben Hyppolite II and redshirt freshman running back Antwain Littleton II, who hyperextended his knee during warmups, Locksley said.

“We’ll get some much-needed rest,” Locksley said. “I don’t know how many teams have gone 12 straight weeks when you count four weeks of training camp and eight straight games before we get our first break. It is a tough, physical game and league that takes its toll on you.”

Maryland at Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 5, TBA

TV: TBA

Radio: 105.7 FM