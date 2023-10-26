After three straight seasons of weak finishes, Maryland football looking to rebound behind ‘different’ group

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It’s the kind of fade pattern Maryland football is desperate to avoid.

That’s not a knock on quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s ability to connect with his receivers in goal-line situations. Rather, it’s a recognition that the Terps have seen — and experienced — this movie before.

In each of the past three full seasons Mike Locksley has coached Maryland, the program has started fast before limping to the finish line. In 2019, the team opened with a 3-2 overall record and a 1-1 Big Ten Conference mark before losing the last seven games of the season.

The 2021 squad began 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference before going 3-6 and 2-6 the rest of the way. And the 2022 team won four of its first five games and split its first two games in the Big Ten, but slid to 4-4 and 3-4 to close out the year.

This fall, the Terps ripped off five straight victories but have since dropped back-to-back games to conference rivals Ohio State and Illinois. They are coming off a bye week, but the program is 1-2 after byes under Locksley, including 0-2 in 2021 and 2022.

Is there reason to be alarmed?

“The past doesn’t define our present,” Locksley said flatly during his weekly media availability Tuesday.

Junior defensive end Donnell Brown backed his coach.

“Not too concerned because throughout the course of a season, a team might have a little bit of a slump, but as long as you get back to what you’re actually doing and how to do it well, then the wins start coming back, too, and all the little habits you created at the start of the season, they kind of start to fade away a little bit,” he said. “So you kind of got to start getting back to those habits and creating better habits off the habits you built in the beginning of the season.”

Factors in the most recent slide can be traced to performance on both sides of the ball. In the two setbacks, the offense has scored fewer points (20.5 per game vs. 38.6 in the first five), found less success in the running game (99.5 yards vs. 157.4), converted fewer third downs (39.4% vs. 49%) and committed more turnovers (1.5 vs. 0.6).

The defense has absorbed its share of stumbles. The unit has surrendered more points (32 per game in the past two vs. 13.2 in the first five), given up more passing yards (211.8 vs. 263) and struggled to create turnovers (0.5 vs. 2.4).

Redshirt junior left tackle Delmar “DJ” Glaze chalked up the deficiencies to a drop-off in effort and emotion.

“Just make sure we keep up our intensity,” he said when asked how to avoid repeating previous seasons’ weak finishes. “It starts with practice. We have to make sure that we pay attention to the details to be ready to go out each week and play to the best of our abilities.

“We like to say that this group is maybe a little different from the past groups. We’re willing to come in and not worry about what happened previously.”

How the last losses developed were frustrating. Then-No. 4 Ohio State scored 27 unanswered points to turn a 10-point deficit into a 20-point victory. And Illinois scored 17 consecutive points in a 6:04 stretch to dig out of a 14-7 hole and eventually win on a 43-yard field goal as time expired.

“For a team aspect, I’ll say it’s just a little bit concerning because we had both of the games in our hands, but we kind of beat ourselves,” Brown conceded. “I think the only thing going forward is just not beating ourselves again.”

Maryland will get a chance to prove if it has learned when it faces a Northwestern program that is a respectable 2-1 against non-Big Ten opponents. But the team is 1-3 in conference competition.

The Wildcats’ troubles began in the summer when former players raised hazing accusations that initially earned Pat Fitzgerald a two-week suspension before eventually costing him his position after 17 years as their coach. Dozens of former players have filed lawsuits related to hazing against Fitzgerald, who filed his own $130 million lawsuit against the university.

Still, Locksley said the Terps can’t afford to overlook Northwestern with No. 10 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) scheduled to visit SECU Stadium in College Park on Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

“They’ve got their issues and turmoil that’s going on, but the way that team has responded to their interim coach and to the coaches, they’re a 3-4 team that I’m sure when they look at the schedule, they look at this as a game they have to have,” he said. “I expect to get their best when we head up to Chicago.

“We’re 5-2 with a lot of football left to still be played and a lot of goals still in front of us, which is the exciting part for us. Northwestern has our attention. I think what happened at Illinois, the silver lining for us is that we have to show up and play to our standard because just showing up is not enough.”

A victory would get Maryland bowl-eligible for the third consecutive season and would “flush” any lingering doubts from the past two games, according to Locksley. But Brown would not go as far as to say that there was a sense of urgency for Saturday.

“We’re just worried about Northwestern for the most part, and everything else is going to come back,” he said. “Just really keying in on this game and [we’ll] take the next game to go.”

Maryland (5-2, 2-2) at Northwestern (3-4, 1-3)

Saturday, noon

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM

Outlook: With the road to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 2 seemingly blocked by that stunning 27-24 home loss against Illinois on Oct. 14, Maryland should turn its short-term focus to cementing a third consecutive bowl appearance for the first time since a three-year stretch from 2001 to 2003. The Terps actually trail in the all-time series (1-2) but did win the most recent meeting, 31-24, on Oct. 22, 2022. Northwestern has alternated wins and losses through the first seven games of the season and was stifled by Nebraska, 17-9, on Saturday. The Wildcats rank in the bottom quarter of the 14-team conference in sacks (14th), total offense (13th), first downs (12th) and time of possession (12th).

Key for Maryland: The Terps could feast on a Northwestern offense that ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten in total sacks allowed (30). Maryland is tied for third in the conference in sacks per game (3.0), and Brown said the unit’s pass rushers are finding their rhythm. “At the beginning of the season, we were a little slow as far as starting to rush as a team and figuring out what our rush lanes need to be and what our individual jobs were,” he said. “I just say now we’re starting to get more comfortable.”

Key for Northwestern: One of the few bright spots for the Wildcats is wide receiver Bryce Kirtz. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior ranks second in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game (70.5) and exploded in the team’s 37-34 overtime victory against Minnesota with 10 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Getting a healthy cornerback in senior Tarheeb Still would help Maryland. And Locksley sounded as if Kirtz was fully on the Terps’ radar. “A big-play threat every time he touches the ball, a guy we’ve got to do a really good job,” he said. “He has our attention.”