Maryland WR Jeshaun Jones emotional in first game in almost two years; Terps prepare for short week | NOTES

>> Because there will be zero fans at Friday’s home opener as the state tries to limit the spread of COVID-19, the athletic department will launch an interactive pregame show called The Terps Tailgate Show hosted by local TV personalities Rob Carlin and Chick Hernandez. The broadcast will begin at 6:10 p.m. and can be watched at umterps.com or several other university-associated outlets. Jones acknowledged the strangeness of playing before a sparse crowd at Northwestern (“One whole side of the stadium was empty, and that was weird.”), but said the players will adjust. “It’s definitely going to be weird, but I don’t know, it’s football,” he said. “When we’re out there between those lines, I try to zone everything out anyway. So I feel like you’ve got to look at it kind of like practice, but it’s way more serious than practice. But it’s different because we don’t practice with music or anything like that. We’re used to going off of our team’s energy and our own juice. So I feel like that’s not going to be too tough for us.”