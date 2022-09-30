Maryland football’s NIL collective aims to reward players while preparing them for life after college

When the NCAA allowed football players and other student-athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness last year, schools had to adapt quickly to the ever-changing landscape of college athletics or get left behind.

With the hope of keeping Maryland football competitive with other schools in the Big Ten Conference, business owner Jeff Leventhal, with help from former Towson quarterback Dan Crowley, launched “The Best Is Ahead Foundation,” a NIL collective that will give players the opportunity to monetize their likeness while enriching underserved youth in the Baltimore and Washington area through acts of service.

“A big focus for [coach Mike Locksley] is life after football,” Leventhal said. “As we began to consider what would be a good strategy for NIL, we thought it made sense to dovetail into this ‘life after football’ theme and pay players to go into the community and understand the importance of giving back.”

NIL collectives have become increasingly common in college sports. They are independent from the schools and are typically founded by prominent alumni, boosters or influential supporters with the goal of pooling funds from donors to create NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, left, and athletic director Damon Evans answer questions during Locksley's introductory news conference in 2018. Evans said he likes the idea of “The Best Is Ahead Foundation,” an NIL collective for Maryland football, allowing players to monetize their brand while learning about financial literacy and wealth management skills. (Kevin Richardson)

According to On3, 92% of Power Five schools have at least one collective or are in the process of forming one. Every school in the Big Ten has at least one except Northwestern, according to On3. Michigan has four collectives associated with either football or basketball, while Ohio State has three.

In July, The Foundation, an Ohio State collective that was co-founded by former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones, reportedly raised more than half a million dollars to fund a joint NIL deal for several of the Buckeyes’ star football players.

The TBIAF, a 501(c) (3) foundation, is the second collective associated with Maryland athletics. Last year, Maryland alumni and booster Harry Geller started “Turtle NIL,” which finds deals for men’s basketball players.

Sophomore Julian Reese, seniors Donta Scott and Hakim Hart and transfer guards Jahmir Young and Donald Carey are among the players Turtle NIL works with to find social media deals, meet-and-greets and autograph signings for players to earn money. “We try to keep it within the ballpark of what someone with a medium size social media following [would get],” said Geller, who is also a part-time business professor at Maryland.

Turtle NIL follows the traditional collective approach, while TBIAF’s sole focus is community service.

TBIAF is currently in the early stages, but Leventhal envisions players getting paid for charitable work that’s centered around gun violence education, mental health awareness, drug and alcohol prevention and literacy programs.

“Our strategy is to partner with other nonprofits that focus on these missions,” said Leventhal, who has spent 27 years as a wealth manager for high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and business professionals in the Baltimore and Washington area.

Leventhal said they are still in the process of fundraising and building partnerships with nonprofits in the community. TBIAF already has support from donors, including Kevin Plank, the founder of Under Armour and former Maryland football player.

“We thought the dual mandate of helping the football team along with the community would inspire donors to write checks in a larger way than just the traditional NIL marketing strategy,” Leventhal added.

With NIL playing a major role in college sports, Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said it’s important to have support from donors, brands and sponsors. Evans likes the idea of TBIAF allowing players to monetize their brand while learning about financial literacy and wealth management skills.

“The educational component of the foundation is just as significant as monetizing the name and likeness of the student-athletes,” Evans said. “I like that Jeff and Dan have combined those two aspects.”

Locksley, who played football with Crowley and Leventhal at Towson, said he hopes TBIAF will give people an idea of what the program stands for, adding: “This foundation allows our players to pay things forward. You don’t get anything for free.”

“The Best Is Ahead Foundation,” an NIL collective for Maryland football, already has support from donors, including Kevin Plank, right, shaking hands with athletic director Damon Evans in March, the founder of Under Armour and former Maryland football player. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Even though NCAA rules forbid boosters and collectives from recruiting or providing benefits to prospective student-athletes, Crowley said having TBIAF in place is “imperative.”

“Coaches are loosely affiliated with NIL, but their pitch to a parent and recruit is simply that Maryland football has a NIL program established,” said Crowley, a former senior administrator for Towson athletics. “Because we are in what we consider the best market in America, our tools are second to none.”

During Big Ten football media days in July, Evans said recruiting has been challenging for coaches because the process has changed. “The first question some student-athletes are asking is, ‘What am I going to get when I come here?’” he said.

Locksley said in August that he is still learning to navigate the recruiting trail, as there are a lot of unknowns. He said he watched two players who were highly recruited out of high school transfer from Maryland because of the NIL situation.

With TBIAF, Leventhal and Crowley believe Maryland will have an edge on recruiting while showing players that there’s more to life than football.

“This just adds one more piece to why a young man would come to College Park,” Crowley said.

