Maryland football unveils largest videoboard in Big Ten ahead of prime-time game vs. No. 5 Iowa

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland athletics will debut one of the largest videoboards in the nation during the football team’s Friday night matchup against No. 5 Iowa at Capital One Field.
The videoboard, which is placed above the West end zone directly behind the student section, is 120-foot-by-54-foot and 6,532 square feet, making it the largest in the Big Ten Conference and the ninth largest in the nation.
“We are incredibly excited to debut one of the largest videoboards in the entire country for all of Terp Nation to enjoy,” Aathletic director Damon Evans in a statement. “We know our fans have been anticipating this videoboard for a long time and we are thrilled they will see it in action starting on Friday. On the heels of the opening of Jones-Hill House, the investment in this videoboard continues to demonstrate how Maryland Athletics is leading boldly with state-of-the-art innovations to enhance the student-athlete and fan experience.”
Earlier this season, Maryland unveiled a new 34-foot-by-18-foot videoboard on the East end of the stadium.
The school said the new 120-foot-by-54-foot display will be the first in college athletics to operate end-to-end in 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range) broadcast quality. This board replaces one that measured 49-by-30, making the new LED display area nearly six times larger than the previous board, which was more than 15 years old.
Maryland will also debut an upgraded audio system at Maryland Stadium, which includes additional speakers under the balconies of Tyser Tower and the North Upper Deck. In total, the system includes 107 new speakers throughout the stadium.
The reveal comes before the program’s biggest game in more than a decade. The Terps, who are 3-point underdogs against the Hawkeyes, have not beaten a top-10 team since 2007. Maryland is 4-0 for the first time in five years and will be seeking its first 5-0 start since 2001 when it won the Atlantic Coast Conference, played Florida in the Orange Bowl and went 10-2 to finish ranked No. 11 in the country.