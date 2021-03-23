As Maryland football opens spring practice with revamped coaching staff, veterans and newcomers get to work

“When you hire good coaches, you’re going to lose good coaches, and we’ve done just that,” Locksley said. “But the thing that I’ve learned and what’s great about having the opportunity to be behind the wall there [at Alabama] with Coach [Nick] Saban is that the philosophy never changed of what we did on offense. You could add to it, you can bring in some new things and wrinkles in it, but who we are on offense, defense and special teams has not and will not change under my tenure. Will it improve? Of course. We’re going to always work to self-scout and study what we do and make it better.”