Maryland football promotes tight ends coach Mike Miller to co-offensive coordinator, hires Gunter Brewer as wide receivers coach

Maryland football coach Mike Locksley announced Wednesday he has promoted tight ends coach Mike Miller to co-offensive coordinator. Locksley also hired Gunter Brewer to serve as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.
Miller just completed his third season on Maryland’s coaching staff after being Locksley’s offensive graduate assistant when he was at Alabama. While Miller was with the Crimson Tide from 2017 to 2018, he worked primarily with the quarterbacks and wide receivers.
Miller will be handing over the reins as passing coordinator to Brewer, who comes to College Park with over 30 years of coaching experience in both the college and pro level.
Brewer spent the last three seasons as a wide receivers coach at Louisville after coaching the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Brewer served as a co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at North Carolina after spending one season as an associate head coach/passing game coordinator at Ole Miss. Prior to those stops, he spent six seasons at Oklahoma State, serving in various roles such as co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers and quarterbacks coach.
Brewer was an associate offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Marshall from 1996 to 1999, coaching NFL Hall of Famer and former wideout Randy Moss.
The Terps’ recent coaching move comes after losing defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to Miami despite verbally agreeing to join Locksley’s coaching staff for the 2022 season.