Maryland football coach Mike Locksley signs contract extension through 2026 season

Maryland football coach Mike Locksley has received a contract extension, the university announced Friday morning, keeping the former assistant turned head coach in College Park through the 2026 season.

According to records obtained by The Baltimore Sun, Locksley will earn $4 million in 2022, as his annual base salary will be $600,000 with a supplemental annual income of $3.4 million. Locksley’s supplemental annual income will increase by $100,000 each season.

Locksley has the potential to earn up to $1.5 million in competitive goals compensation such as bowl wins, reaching the Big Ten Conference Championship and winning the league and Associated Press National Coach of the Year award.

If Maryland wins seven or more games in 2022 or 2023, Locksley can receive a one-year extension.

The University will have to pay Locksley 65% of his total remaining annual base salary and supplemental annual income if they terminate the agreement for the best interest of the school. If Locksley decides to terminate his contract for another athletically related employment or consulting in intercollegiate athletics or professional sports, he will have to pay the school the following:

2022: $7 million

2023: $5 million

2024: $1.5 million

2025: $1 million

2026: $500,000

Locksley’s extension comes after he led the Terps to a 7-6 record, their first winning season since 2014. Maryland steamrolled Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in December, the program’s first bowl victory in 11 years.

Locksley, who has a 13-23 record with the Terps but is 12-18 (6-17 Big Ten Conference) since becoming the head coach in 2018 after the firing of coach D.J. Durkin, led one of the best offenses in the Big Ten Conference a year ago, as Maryland was fourth in the league in points (29.3) and total yards (442.2).

Led by redshirt junior Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terps set single-season records in total yards (5,740), passing yards (3,960), completions (339) and completion percentage (69.3%) as the quarterback had one of the best seasons in program history with 3,860 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Locksley, the 37th coach in Maryland history who signed a five-year deal worth $2.5 million annually in 2018, came to College Park after three seasons at Alabama, where he served as an offensive analyst before transitioning to offensive coordinator. The Washington native is 15-49 overall as a head coach after winning just two of his 28 games while leading New Mexico State from 2009 to 2011.

In 2018, Locksley received the Broyles Award as the nation’s best assistant coach. Under Locksley, Alabama averaged 45.6 points and 522.0 yards per game in 2018, and the Crimson Tide set school records for points scored (684), single-season total offense (7,830 yards) and passing yards (4,854) in a season.

Before Alabama, Locksley was Maryland’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2012 to 2015. It was Locksley’s second stint with the Terps, as he was the team’s running backs coach and recruiting coordinator from 1997 to 2002. He was also the offensive coordinator at Illinois from 2005 to 2008 and running backs coach/recruiting coordinator at Florida from 2003 to 2004.

Locksley is considered among the better recruiters in college football, getting commitments from 33 players who were rated either four- or five-star prospects by 247Sports. In 2021, Maryland’s recruiting class ranked 18th in the country, according to 247Sports.