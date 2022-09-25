3 takeaways from Maryland football’s 34-27 loss to No. 4 Michigan

Maryland football’s effort was inspiring but not enough in its 34-27 loss to No. 4 Michigan on Saturday afternoon. From transfer kicker Chad Ryland to Michigan slowing down the run game, here are three takeaways from the Terps’ afternoon in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Chad Ryland’s golden foot

Maryland coach Mike Locksley said Ryland was the Terps’ best pickup out of the transfer portal, and the former Eastern Michigan standout showed why on Saturday, converting two field goals for over 50 yards.

After Maryland elected to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-4 early in the first quarter, Ryland entered the game and nailed a 53-yarder with ease, cutting the Wolverines’ deficit to 7-3 with 12:25 left.

During the opening minutes of the second, Ryland’s foot put the Terps on top when he converted a 52-yard field goal to take a 13-10 lead.

“It was a blessing just to get those opportunities,” said Ryland, who has converted 23 straight field goals since 2021. “Personally, I didn’t have the best week of practice, but they trusted me come game time to flip the switch.”

Ryland said his target line during warm-ups was 37 yards due to the spiraling winds. But once he got a feel for the stadium, Ryland said he and the kicking unit felt good operationally, and it showed with the two long field goals.

Billy Edwards Jr. impresses down the stretch.

Redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s health is uncertain after briefly exiting the game in the second half with what coach Mike Locksley said was a rib and knee injury. Although Tagovailoa returned, he appeared to be in pain while trying to bring his team back.

After Tagovailoa was taken out of the game with under five minutes to go, redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. showcased his potential of being a viable backup. The Wake Forest transfer completed five of nine passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Edwards led a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive — including a 17-yard completion on fourth-and-13 and a 23-yard scramble on third-and-21 — that ended with an 18-yard touchdown pass over the middle to sophomore tight end CJ Dippre. Edwards connected with senior Jeshaun Jones for the 2-point conversion to make it 34-27 with 45 seconds left in regulation.

Maryland’s run game falls flat.

Maryland’s rushing attack was impressive early on, totaling 63 yards on 12 carries in the first quarter. But after the strong start, the Terps, who finished with 128 rushing yards on 34 attempts, fell flat.

Maryland only ran the ball nine times for 22 yards in the second and third quarters combined, as the Wolverines did a solid job of slowing down the run game. Redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby, who entered the game ranked third in the nation in yards per attempt (9.19), was held to 48 yards on 16 carries while averaging three yards per run.

Redshirt freshman Antwain Littleton II, on the other hand, had a quiet second half, rushing for one yard on two carries after totaling 38 yards and a touchdown in the first.