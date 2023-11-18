Maryland football claws out of early hole, but late turnovers end rally in 31-24 loss to No. 3 Michigan

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) intercepts a pass in front of Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 31-24 for their 1,000th win in school history. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland’s inspired football wasn’t enough.

Even without coach Jim Harbaugh, visiting Michigan proved to be too imposing and too difficult to overcome. The Terps rallied from a 23-3 deficit in the second quarter but could not complete a second-half comeback and fell to the undefeated Wolverines, 31-24, before an announced 49,546 at SECU Stadium.

Maryland (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) scored the most points against Michigan this season and became the first opponent to score against the Wolverines in the third quarter. Michigan had previously surrendered 15 points in a nine-point victory at No. 12 Penn State a week ago and had outscored opposing teams 117-0 in the third.

“I’m not up here to celebrate a moral victory, but to have a breakthrough win, our team played the script to a ‘T’ except the finish,” Terps coach Mike Locksley said. “To me, down 20 and then still had a chance to win, our team continued to fight. We knew we would have to take their best. We withstood the onslaught early in the first half.

“Going into halftime, we knew that coming out and scoring early and getting three-and-outs to get us back in the game, we were able to do it. When you play a champion like Michigan, you understand that they won’t give it to you, and our guys need to continue to understand that we’re going to have to go take it.”

But in the end, the difference involved a pair of self-inflicted wounds for the Terps in the final two minutes of the first quarter and two more in the fourth.

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil intercepts a pass in front of Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton during the second half Saturday in College Park. (Nick Wass/AP)

Fifth-year senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was strip-sacked, and Wolverines sophomore defensive end Derrick Moore returned the loose ball 4 yards for a touchdown. Then redshirt sophomore punter Brenden Segovia’s punt was blocked, and he was forced to kick the ball out of the back of the end zone to give the Wolverines a safety.

In the second half, Maryland got within one touchdown twice but couldn’t find the go-ahead score. The Terps’ last offensive series ended with an intentional grounding penalty on Tagovailoa in the end zone that resulted in a safety.

“We gave them 11 points,” said senior safety Beau Brade, a Clarksville resident and River Hill graduate who led the defense with 11 tackles. “We had three turnovers, and we only got one takeaway. We kind of beat ourselves, and when you play those guys, you can’t do that.”

“Last year at this time, we had Ohio State, and we almost came out with the win. Today, we had Michigan, but it makes us realize that we’re right there. Got to work a little bit harder, watch a little more film, do a little more work in practice, and then we’ll be there.”

The loss dropped the Terps to 0-34 against ranked Big Ten teams since joining the league.

Tagovailoa did outduel Michigan junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a dark-horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy. The Alabama transfer completed 21 of 31 passes for 247 yards, while McCarthy finished 12 of 23 for 141 yards and threw his first interception since Sept. 16.

But Tagovailoa was intercepted twice in the second half when the Terps could have taken the lead. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. scored three 1-yard rushing touchdowns for Maryland.

Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II reacts after his team was charged with a penalty late in the second half. (Nick Wass/AP)

Tagovailoa questioned the intentional grounding penalty that led to the safety, saying he thought there was a receiver in the area where he threw the ball. But he acknowledged that the offense had several chances to punch through.

“We put in a lot of hard work, and we had opportunities to capitalize,” he said. “Our defense was playing strong, and we didn’t. That’s a tough pill to swallow. But we’ve got another game. Just have to get over this.”

Michigan, which is No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, remained unblemished at 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the Big Ten and extended its winning streak against the Terps to eight. The Wolverines became the first program in NCAA history to reach 1,000 wins and has triumphed in 27 straight regular-season games, which is one shy of the Big Ten record of 28 by the Wolverines from 1901 to 1903.

Senior running back Blake Corum, a St. Frances graduate, carried the ball 28 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

The victory sets up what should be an epic clash between Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) in next Saturday’s regular-season finale. The winner of that game will clinch a berth in the Big Ten championship on Dec. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Wolverines will face the Buckeyes without Harbaugh, who sat out Saturday’s matchup against Maryland to serve the second of a three-game suspension handed down by the Big Ten on Nov. 10 related to an alleged in-person scouting scheme run by former analyst Connor Stalions. Harbaugh and the university had initially opposed the discipline and had petitioned the legal system for an injunction, but then dropped the matter Thursday.

The Terps lost for the fifth time in their past six games but had already earned bowl eligibility after edging Nebraska, 13-10, last Saturday. They will seek their third consecutive season with a winning record for the first time since a 2001 to 2003 stretch when they visit Rutgers (6-5, 3-5) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan (82) scores a touchdown as Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still closes in during the second half. (Nick Wass/AP)

The game began promisingly when the Terps forced Michigan’s offense into a three-and-out and then moved 57 yards in 11 plays for a 35-yard field goal by redshirt sophomore kicker Jack Howes.

But momentum shifted quickly. The Wolverines capped a nine-play, 65-yard series with a 2-yard touchdown run by Corum with 2:19 left in the first quarter.

Three plays later, graduate student linebacker Michael Barrett strip-sacked Tagovailoa, and Moore, a Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate, picked up the loose ball and returned it 4 yards for a touchdown with two minutes left.

Four plays later, Segovia — filling in for injured senior Colton Spangler, a Pasadena resident and Chesapeake-AA graduate — had his punt blocked by junior linebacker Christian Boivin. The ball bounced around in the end zone before Segovia booted it over the end line to give Michigan a safety and a 16-3 advantage with 32 seconds remaining.

The Wolverines scored 16 points in a span of 107 seconds. They padded their lead to 23-3 when the offense added another 1-yard touchdown run by Corum midway through the second quarter.

Maryland responded with its first touchdown that took four attempts from inside Michigan’s 2-yard line. After a 2-yard screen pass from Tagovailoa to junior running back Colby McDonald on third-and-goal that was initially ruled a touchdown was overturned by video review for a 1-yard gain, the offense gambled on fourth-and-goal with the 6-foot-4, 219-pound Edwards — replacing the 5-11, 208-pound Tagovailoa — pushing his way into the end zone for the score with less than two minutes to go before halftime.

The Wolverines appeared poised to return the favor by marching from their own 25 to the Terps’ 7. But Maryland sophomore linebacker Jaishawn Barham, a St. Frances graduate, stepped in front of McCarthy’s seam pass to sophomore tight end Colston Loveland and returned the interception from the end zone to the 11 to end the threat and keep the score at 23-10 at halftime.

The Terps sandwiched a 13-yard end-around touchdown run by Wolverines freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan with a pair of Edwards’ 1-yard scores. But they could not get closer than five points, and Tagovailoa’s intentional grounding-turned-safety cemented the victory for Michigan.

Regular-season finale

Maryland at Rutgers

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM