Maryland football hangs tough but can’t contain RB Blake Corum in 34-27 loss to No. 4 Michigan

Maryland tight end CJ Dippre (18) jumps Michigan defensive back Makari Paige (7) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

Maryland football held its own, but No. 4 Michigan made plays when it mattered most to secure a 34-27 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Terps traveled to Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor looking to close the gap between the top teams in the Big Ten Conference and nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets in program history. Although Maryland (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) lost its 29th straight game against a ranked conference opponent dating to 2014, the Terps showed they could compete, trailing 17-13 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Even after Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to extend the Wolverines’ lead to 24-13 with 14:16 to go, Maryland didn’t quit. Redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed a 4-yard pass to sophomore receiver Tai Felton on fourth-and-1 at the Terps’ 46 with 10:45 left to keep hope alive.

A few plays later, Tagovailoa rolled to the left before throwing a 44-yard pass to redshirt sophomore tight end Corey Dyches. On second-and-goal, Tagovailoa threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Felton that cut the deficit to 24-19 with 9:10 remaining after a 2-point conversion attempt was intercepted.

On the following drive, a 49-yard pass from McCarthy to wide receiver Ronnie Bell moved Michigan to Maryland’s 22, but the Terps stopped two straight runs and forced an incomplete pass to bring up fourth-and-8. The Wolverines settled for a 38-yard field goal by Jake Moody to extend the lead to 27-19.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) makes a move on Maryland defensive back Beau Brade (25) during the first half of Saturday's game in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Facing perhaps his biggest drive in a Terps uniform, Tagovailoa picked an inopportune time to make a costly mistake. On second-and-4 at Maryland’s 31, Tagovailoa’s deep pass down the right sideline into double coverage was tipped and caught by defensive back R.J. Moten for an interception, giving Michigan the ball back at its own 35. Five plays later, former St. Frances standout Blake Corum bounced outside and ran down the left sideline for a 47-yard touchdown that gave Michigan a 34-19 lead.

Tagovailoa, who briefly exited the game in the third quarter with what coach Mike Locksley later said was a rib and knee injury, was replaced on the ensuing drive by redshirt freshman Billy Edwards Jr. The Wake Forest transfer led a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive — including a 17-yard completion on fourth-and-13 and a 23-yard scramble on third-and-21 — that ended with an 18-yard touchdown pass over the middle to sophomore tight end CJ Dippre. Edwards connected with senior receiver Jeshaun Jones for the 2-point conversion to make it 34-27, but Michigan recovered the Terps’ onside kick and ran out the clock to move to 4-0.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa reacts after losing his helmet on a scramble for a first down during the first half of Saturday's game against No. 4 Michigan. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Tagovailoa finished 20-for-30 for 207 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, but the Terps’ top receivers were held in check. Junior Rakim Jarrett had four catches for 12 yards before exiting in the fourth quarter after banging his head on the turf, while senior Dontay Demus Jr. had two catches for 12 yards and Florida transfer Jacob Copeland had four catches for 52 yards.

While McCarthy impressed going 18-for-26 for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Corum carried the Wolverines’ offense, rushing for 243 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

The start of Saturday’s game felt all too familiar for Terps fans. During the opening kickoff, Felton watched the ball bounce off his facemask before Michigan recovered the ball at the Terps’ 10. Seconds later, McCarthy threw a touchdown pass to tight end Luke Schoonmaker to give the Wolverines a 7-0 advantage.

In the past, the Terps would’ve spiraled from that mistake. However, it was a different story Saturday. Maryland responded with an eight-play, 40-yard drive capped by a 53-yard field goal by Eastern Michigan transfer Chad Ryland to cut the deficit to 7-3. After the Terps’ defense forced the Wolverines to settle for a 53-yard field goal of their own, the Terps marched 75 yards on 13 plays to tie the game at 10 with 2:22 to go on a 2-yard touchdown run by redshirt freshman Antwain Littleton II (eight carries for 39 yards).

Maryland running back Antwain Littleton II (31) scores a 2-yard touchdown during the first half Saturday against Michigan. (Paul Sancya/AP)

The Terps closed out the first quarter with senior linebacker VanDarius Cowan forcing a fumble that was recovered by redshirt senior linebacker Ahmad McCullough at the Terps’ 25. Tagovailoa opened the second with a 26-yard pass to Copeland, but a 3-yard loss by redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby (16 carries for 58 yards) on third-and-5 from Michigan’s 31 forced a field-goal attempt. Ryland once again connected, this time from 52 yards, for his 23rd straight field goal to give Maryland a 13-10 lead with 13:15 left in the half.

But the Terps couldn’t maintain the lead. On first-and-10 from the Michigan 41, Tagovailoa threw a pass over the middle that was intercepted by cornerback DJ Turner, although the ball appeared to hit the ground as he dove to secure the catch. The play was not reviewed, however, and Michigan had new life.

"I think I would've reversed this to incomplete."@MikePereira shares his analysis of the Michigan interception ruling ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QIsKEldaio — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

The Terps nearly got the ball back by forcing two fumbles on the Wolverines’ ensuing drive, but they were able to maintain the lead anyway after Moody missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt with 2:34 to go. A quick three-and-out by the Terps gave the ball right back to Michigan, however, and it proved to be a pivotal swing.

After getting stopped short on third-and-4 at the Terps’ 36, Corum took the handoff on fourth-and-1 and burst through a hole on the left side of the line for a 33-yard touchdown that gave the Wolverines a 17-13 lead with with 22 seconds left before halftime.

This story will be updated.

