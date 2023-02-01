Maryland football lands 4-star linebacker Michael Harris to bolster 2023 recruiting class

After missing out on one of the top recruits in the country, Maryland football added more depth at linebacker when four-star prospect Michael Harris signed with the program Wednesday.

Although most of the nation’s top high school recruits made their college choices during the early signing period in December, Wednesday was the deadline for athletes to sign their national letters of intent.

With the addition of Harris, an Under Armour All-American who is the No. 28 linebacker and No. 330 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings, Maryland’s 2023 recruiting class ranks 36th in the country and sixth in the Big Ten.

Harris’ decision was one of the more noteworthy of Wednesday’s national signing day considering who didn’t join him in College Park.

Harris and his twin brother, four-star linebacker Andrew, originally committed to Central Florida last summer out of Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Florida, before reopening their recruitment in December. While Michael signed with Maryland over UCF, Auburn and Michigan State, Andrew chose to stick with UCF.

Michael Harris is the fourth four-star recruit in Maryland’s 24-player recruiting class under coach Mike Locksley, joining edge rusher Neeo Avery, linebacker Dylan Gooden and tight end Rico Walker, all of whom signed in December. He’s the fifth linebacker in the class and the fourth player from the state of Florida.

Harris’ commitment came after the Terps couldn’t land five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who signed with South Carolina.

Harbor, a 6-5, 225-pound edge rusher and tight end at Archbishop Carroll in Washington, visited Maryland on Dec. 9. A two-sport athlete who is also expected to run track in college, the Washington native possesses unique speed and athleticism that made him a star in both sports.

Harbor, a consensus top-20 recruit, received 46 Division I offers before choosing between Oregon, USC, Maryland, South Carolina and Michigan. After Maryland pulled freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham away from the Gamecocks last year, coach Shane Beamer beat Terps coach Mike Locksley in a tight recruiting battle for Harbor.

Earlier Wednesday, Dundalk four-star offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh announced his decision to sign with Penn State. Surrounded by friends and family at the high school, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman chose the Nittany Lions over a list of finalists that included Michigan State, Ole Miss and Rutgers. He’s the 20th-best offensive tackle in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.