Maryland RB Lorenzo Harrison III medically retires from football: ‘All good things must come to an end’

"As we grow up and hear people elaborate about how the game comes to an end someday, we pay no attention because at the time it is all we know. However during the last game I competed in, I sustained a severe injury. Due to those circumstances which are far out of my control, I feel it is in my best interest to convert my focus from ball to the next great thing. With that being said, I am medically retiring from the game that has given me everything I could ever ask for.