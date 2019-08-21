After flirting with perfection as freshman, Maryland kicker Joseph Petrino hopes to add distance to accuracy

“What he did last year as a freshman was mind-blowing,” said Patrick Means, who has coached Petrino since the spring before his freshman year at Richmond Hill [Ga.] High, near Savannah. “Being the last kicker to miss a field goal in Division I doesn’t happen [to freshmen]. That’s his personality. He’s just even-keeled, goes about it and does his job, and does it with a big smile on his face. Starting football later helped him a ton because he doesn’t understand that he’s under pressure when he is.”