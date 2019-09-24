After ‘outlier’ performance, Maryland QB Josh Jackson looks to eliminate mistakes vs. No. 12 Penn State

Asked if the mistakes were mechanical or a matter of not seeing what the Owls were doing defensively, Jackson said: “Probably seeing things better would be the biggest thing. Usually I don’t have too much of a problem with that. For whatever reason, I was struggling and it led to me throwing that pick [on the opening drive], not reading it correctly or seeing it right. … Not seeing as well as I need to, the whole field. It was more of a big-picture thing that I wasn’t seeing very well. It’s unfortunate, but you just learn from it. You get better.”