Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson suffered an ankle injury late in the first half of Saturday’s game at Rutgers, dampening whatever good feelings the Terps had taking a big lead into their locker room at SHI Stadium.
The injury to Jackson’s right ankle came in the final seconds of the half, with the ball at his team’s 40-yard line. After completing a 3-yard pass to Javon Leake on first down, Jackson went back to pass a second time, planted his right foot and had his leg sandwiched between two Rutgers defenders.
Jackson, who broke his left leg in the third game last season at Virginia Tech, was down on the field for several minutes, was helped to the sideline with his leg immobile and was carted off the field at halftime. Redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome replaced Jackson.
Before getting hurt, Jackson had appeared to regain the rhythm that he showed in Maryland’s first two games, one-sided wins over Temple and then-No. 21 Syracuse. After struggling in losses to Temple and No. 12 Penn State, Jackson completed nine of 16 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns Saturday.